Kern County election results to be certified at Board of Supervisors special meeting Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four weeks after Election Day, the midterms finally end Friday when the Kern County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting to certify county election results.

This follows a contentious meeting last week where Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez asked Fist District Supervisor Phillip Peters if he was attempting to block the certification.

Peters had veered off an approved agenda and requested the board hold off certifying until a report could be presented by County Clerk Mary Bedard. Peters said he was simply trying to ensure that the elections division was providing the best services to residents of Kern County.

The board ultimately agreed to received the report from Bedard after certification, allowing her time to prepare a detailed account of the general election.

Election results will be sent to the California Secretary of State for statewide certification on Dec. 16.

