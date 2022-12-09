ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County election results to be certified at Board of Supervisors special meeting Friday

By Jim Scott
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s69R5_0jcafFaC00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four weeks after Election Day, the midterms finally end Friday when the Kern County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting to certify county election results.

This follows a contentious meeting last week where Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez asked Fist District Supervisor Phillip Peters if he was attempting to block the certification.

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton until February

Peters had veered off an approved agenda and requested the board hold off certifying until a report could be presented by County Clerk Mary Bedard. Peters said he was simply trying to ensure that the elections division was providing the best services to residents of Kern County.

The board ultimately agreed to received the report from Bedard after certification, allowing her time to prepare a detailed account of the general election.

Election results will be sent to the California Secretary of State for statewide certification on Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Froehlich reelected for the Kern County Board of Education, Area 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Ronald Froehlich was reelected as trustee for area one of the Kern County Board of Education over Tara Carter. Froehlich won with 57.1 percent of the vote. Before joining the Kern County Board of Education Froehlich served as a trustee on the Rosedale Union School District, according to the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cisneros elected for Kern County Board of Education, Area 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lori Cisneros was elected in the race for trustee of Area 3 of the Kern County Board of Education over Ernest Bell Jr. Cisneros won with 59.67 percent of the vote. According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, Bell had a “distinguished” career at the Sierra Sands Unified School […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Osorio concedes defeat in Delano City Council race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio conceded defeat in the city’s council race. Osorio trails two candidates in the race for two seats. Osorio posted a concession message on social media on Wednesday. Liz Morris — 2,491 votes — and Mario Nunez, Jr. — 2,455 votes — lead the race for the top […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Christina Scrivner wins KCCD board member Seat 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christina Scrivner won Seat #2 on the Kern Community College District over Jennifer Slayton. Scrivner won with 57.72 percent of the vote. Seat #2 on the board covers Tehachapi, Big Pine, Bishop, Boron, California City, Inyokern, Lake Isabella and other Kern River Valley Communities such as, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Ridgecrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Manpreet Kaur wins City Council 7th Ward seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Manpreet Kaur won the three-way race for City Council’s Ward 7, filling the vacancy left after former Councilman Chris Parlier decided not to seek re-election. Kaur won with 53.80 percent of the vote. Kaur is a 29-year-old director of development and founder of Ker County’s Jakara Movement, a grassroots community-building organization. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Little wins Kern County Board of Education, Area 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Mary Little won the race for trustee of Area 3 of the Kern County Board of education over Dena Murphy. Little won with 50.81 percent of the vote. According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, since serving the board Little has been a part of the Kern County […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Tisinger elected as Kern High School District Area 1 trustee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Derek Tisinger has been elected to the Kern High School District Trustee Area 1 seat over incumbent Cynthia Brakeman. Tisinger won with 70.54 percent of the vote. Tisinger is a retired Air Force sergeant and has worked for the district for the last six years. His campaign website touts several points […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Guerrero-Salgado wins Bakersfield City School Board seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Luara Guerrero-Salgado defeated Mary E. Poehner and Isai Jimenez to keep her seat on the Bakersfield City School District Board of trustees, area 4. Guerrero-Salgado won with 39.64 percent of the vote. Guerrero-Salgado has served on the BCSD Board of Trustees since 2020. She is an Orange County native and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ken Weir wins City Council 3rd Ward seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ken Weir won the three-way race for City Council’s Ward 3, he claimed victory over his challengers Boyd Binninger and Lonnie Dadow. Weir won with 52.48 percent of the vote. Ken Weir, 68, is the incumbent and has represented the Ward since 2006. Weir moved to Bakersfield 40 years ago and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tax increase measures pass in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cities in Kern County have a ballot measure that would raise sales taxes. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern saw a measure on their ballot that would impose a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted. These taxes can be used on regular […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

County signs lease agreement for Tulare emergency homeless shelter

VISALIA – After many months of planning and waiting on a lease agreement from the county, the city of Tulare is finally able to go full speed ahead to complete the emergency homeless shelter as soon as possible. On Nov. 29, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the...
TULARE, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy