Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
Diablo 4 Developers share their plans for the game

It’s been a while since we got some news for Diablo 4; that might be good, just because as we can remember, the last news before this one came up on a positive note. The trend seems to be in progress, with developers sharing some plans for the game.
Aroged: The sales of Fighting Game Tekken 7 exceeded ten million copies

That figure is impressive. Perhaps Tekken 8 is in production, which is still unknown when it comes to the availability of new and new, but the most modern part of the series is despite being released in huge numbers now. How got known today According to the creator of Tekken, Katsuhiro Harada, the seventh issue of the series has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.
OFFICIALLY. Louis van Gaal to quit as Netherlands manager to resign

Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal announced that he would quit his post after the World Cup in 2022. I won’t continue to coach the team. It was a time of time that the game with Argentina was my last. This is my third year in the national team,...
Game Pass allows you to upgrade Jedi: Fallen Order to Deluxe version for free

Electronic Arts this week released the full sequel to the STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As a gift for fans of the series, EA is offering the free Game Pass Ultimate upgrade to the Deluxe version of the first game of the series. Recall that the game is STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order that is now available in Game Pass Ultimate, at the expense of EA Play.
Aroged: Publisher Elden Ring is preparing players for interesting news in the near future

Maybe it’s a plot addition. The other day, Elden Ring appeared in the news feeds as one of the most preferred games during The Game Awards 2022. The project earned the principal award at the ceremony Game of the Year, but a lot of positive news over the creation of the FromSoftware studio as part of the event had already ended. It becomes clear that the developer and the publishing firm Bandai Namco simply slowed the game away from an overpriced source of information, rather than sharing the most interesting news a little later.
Starfield will be the most hackable game ever, according to the Skyrim Extended Cut team

The discussion conducted by PCGamesN journalists with the authors of Skyrim Extended Cut, one of the most popular fan-made games of TES 5 Skyrim. The modders that gave shape to this amateur DLC say they are thrilled with the idea of accessing the development tools integrated into the Creation Kit 2 Editor used by Bethesda to define Starfield’s sci-fi dimension.
Pokemon Leaker Teases Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC teases seem to have begun via a prominent Pokemon leaker who has been reliable but cryptic in the past. Unfortunately, the first DLC tease is very broad. According to a tweet, the leaker seems to suggest that the DLC stars one of the four characters in the series: Heath, Geeta, another professor or a new character entirely. And this is the extent of the tease that has yet to be followed up at the moment of writing it.
How to correct Warzone 2 bombs

Warzone 2 is still causing major issues for many players, but you have several options so you won’t be able to crash your game. When you’re not at the worst, you try to keep up with Warzone 2, but when you run the application your best, do not dwell on the matter.

