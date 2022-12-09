Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
Elden Ring wins GOTY 2022 at The Game Awards
Anyone else still awake and watching The Game Awards? Join me in a moment of silence for those of us here at GAMINGbible HQ that have sacrificed an entire night’s sleep to bring you the best reveals of the event. There’s been plenty to get excited about. We’ve seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay, Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding 2, plus there’s even a Hellboy game on the way.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
Death Stranding 2 Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Hideo Kojima revealed a trailer for the upcoming sequel to Death Stranding during The Game Awards 2022.
The Best New Video Games Coming In December To Keep You Busy Until Christmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Ongoing to Game of the Year
Elden Ring took home the biggest prize at The Game Awards 2022 held Thursday night in Los Angeles, over its chief rival God of War Ragnarök, though the latter PlayStation exclusive triumphed over the former FromSoftware title in total number of wins (six vs four). While God of War Ragnarök dominated the audio, narrative, and performance categories — Christopher Judge was given the trophy by none other than Al Pacino — Elden Ring swept best game and art direction. Naturally, both games won in their respective genre categories as well (best role-playing and action/adventure).
game-news24.com
Diablo 4 Developers share their plans for the game
It’s been a while since we got some news for Diablo 4; that might be good, just because as we can remember, the last news before this one came up on a positive note. The trend seems to be in progress, with developers sharing some plans for the game.
game-news24.com
A second row of the line: Aloy is going to Hollywood on PS5 yes, but why?
The next time it’s played, – Thesis 3:Aloy leaves for Hollywood? – “Sit is about what’s happening now”, but why?. If nothing else exists, Sony got an important announcement from the Game Awards 2022. The sequel to the movie Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will host a DLC in 2023. Why is this destination?
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
game-news24.com
Why are Sony and other publishers so scared of Elden Ring? Readers Feature
Are publishers avoiding it? (pic: Bandai Namco) Reading and reading celebrate the success of Elden Ring and despises publishers for not following their lead in the development of games that threaten their audience. Elden Ring has finally dominated The Game Awards. All three came with a great award; nothing less...
game-news24.com
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Will Be the Shortest Show Yet, Geoff Keighley Says
The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley says this year’s awards are the shortest yet. “Tonight is probably the shortest show we’ve done,” he said on Twitter. “It will still run 2.5 hours but we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments.”
Nightingale gets a new trailer at The Game Awards
The PvE action survival game has been on our radar for a year now.
Need for Speed Unbound tips and tricks to conquer Lakeshore City
Need for Speed Unbound is finally here, and while we’re still wondering what took EA so long to officially reveal it – we even asked the creative director, in fact – during its three-day early access it’s vibed with the community as a fun open-world arcade experience. We will still need a few days before we can provide you with a complete review but we’ve already put together a good ten hours in the game and have put together some Need for Speed Unbound tips and tricks.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Star is a tool for the wolf
Pokemon had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is already starting to end. In spite of the growing sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the anime is growing immediately. The wait is finished to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and at least the question has emerged about whether Goh is on it. Now one of the performers is teasing who will get next.
game-news24.com
This adorable crow of the Wednesday Addams Netflix TV Show will make you a lot harder to adapt your avis, and you will certainly make you happy to watch this kid’s crow
The Wednesday Addams TV show stormed Netflix and prompted a few fanboys to do it. One of the most interesting examples on Twitter was posted by the Spanish artist duo Hanavbara (Pau and Alex), who specialize in anime-style art that resembles the nostalgic style of this film from the nineties like Senshi Sun.
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
Comments / 0