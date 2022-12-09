Read full article on original website
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway
The popular event will be going head to head with Summer Game Fest in 2023
Death Stranding 2 Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Hideo Kojima revealed a trailer for the upcoming sequel to Death Stranding during The Game Awards 2022.
Polygon
The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers
The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Include From Software's Signature Giant Boss Battles
From Software isn't planning to make a sci-fi Soulsborne with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but you can expect the studio to include its signature boss fights in the game when it arrives in 2023. According to director Masaru Yamamura--who served as project lead on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice--boss battles will be challenging and will require players to tinker with their mechs before they challenge a massive armored core on the battlefield.
FromSoftware returns to mechs with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in 2023
After years of dark fantasy culminating in Elden Ring, FromSoftware revisits a classic
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
IGN
After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards
Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
Gamespot
MrBeast Is Coming To Fortnite And Giving One Player A Million Dollars
Epic Games has partnered with YouTuber MrBeast for a Fortnite collaboration. During the limited-time collaboration, players will be able to complete MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge on December 17. The player with the highest score will be declared the winner and earn one million dollars. Those eligible and able to participate...
Gamespot
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorders - Bonuses, Editions, Release Date, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay was officially unveiled during The Game Awards 2022, and EA wasted no time in opening preorders for the highly anticipated title. Three versions of the game are up for grabs--including a pricey collector’s edition that all Star Wars fanatics will want to get their hands on. As for the game itself, it aims to improve on just about everything that made the original so special. This includes reworked graphics, a darker story, enhanced combat--and gorgeous new facial hair for Cal Kestis.
The Last of Us Part 1 PC release date announced at The Game Awards
Naughty Dog's finest finally hits PC early next year.
Gamespot
Mario Strikers Battle League Discounted To Lowest Price Yet
As part of Best Buy's current batch of gaming and tech deals, you can snag Mario Strikers: Battle League for only $37. This is the lowest price ever for Battle League, besting prices we saw during Prime Day and Black Friday. Considering that Battle League, which is the newest Mario sports title, released over the summer, this is a surprising deal. It's rare to see Switch exclusives for less than $40 in general, but recently released exclusives almost never drop this low, this soon.
Gamespot
Crime Boss: Rockay City Gameplay Video Showcases High-Stakes Heist Mission
We knew about the star-studded cast for the recently revealed Crime Boss: Rockay City, but we didn't know what actual gameplay looked like for the FPS. That changed with a new trailer for the title that focuses on a co-op heist mission. Starting on a rooftop, the gameplayer trailer shows...
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
Returnal Is Going To Require A Lot Of RAM To Run Smoothly On PC
A PC port of Returnal was confirmed at The Game Awards last week, and like most PlayStation 4 and 5 games appearing on that alternative platform, you'll need some modern hardware to get the best possible performance. Curiously, Returnal's RAM requirements are much higher than previous PlayStation ports, as you'll need 32GB of RAM to keep the roguelite action flowing smoothly.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Terror's Tide Update Continues The Game's Main Story
Diablo Immortal's story is set to continue in the game's new Terror's Tide update, which will introduce the new zone of Stormpoint into Blizzard's mobile ARPG. Stormpoint is a "salt-scrubbed prison island" that houses Sanctuary's "worst of the worst." Diablo's minions have learned a large shard of the Worldstone is being kept there, and have put the island under siege. It will be up to players to battle against Diablo's Cult of Terror in order to prevent their plan from coming to fruition.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
Gamespot
Lawsuit That Compares Fortnite To Cocaine Allowed To Proceed
A Quebec judge has allowed a class-action lawsuit against Epic Games that argues that Fortnite is "highly addictive" to continue. The suit, filed by three parents in the Canadian province, claims that the compulsive nature of the game caused their children to suffer psychological, physical, and financial harm. According to...
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite - Clefable Guide
Pokemon Unite’s newest character is the Fairy Pokémon Clefable. This guide will allow you to turn this Generation 1 Fairy Pokémon into an exceptional team member. Clefable is classified as a Supporter Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your priorities will be to heal allies, disrupt enemy Pokémon, and help allies secure objectives. Here's everything you need to know about Clefable, including how to unlock them, how to best utilize them, and more.
