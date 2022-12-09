The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay was officially unveiled during The Game Awards 2022, and EA wasted no time in opening preorders for the highly anticipated title. Three versions of the game are up for grabs--including a pricey collector’s edition that all Star Wars fanatics will want to get their hands on. As for the game itself, it aims to improve on just about everything that made the original so special. This includes reworked graphics, a darker story, enhanced combat--and gorgeous new facial hair for Cal Kestis.

9 HOURS AGO