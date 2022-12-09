ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon

The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers

The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Gamespot

Armored Core 6 Will Include From Software's Signature Giant Boss Battles

From Software isn't planning to make a sci-fi Soulsborne with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but you can expect the studio to include its signature boss fights in the game when it arrives in 2023. According to director Masaru Yamamura--who served as project lead on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice--boss battles will be challenging and will require players to tinker with their mechs before they challenge a massive armored core on the battlefield.
IGN

After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards

Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
Gamespot

MrBeast Is Coming To Fortnite And Giving One Player A Million Dollars

Epic Games has partnered with YouTuber MrBeast for a Fortnite collaboration. During the limited-time collaboration, players will be able to complete MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge on December 17. The player with the highest score will be declared the winner and earn one million dollars. Those eligible and able to participate...
Gamespot

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorders - Bonuses, Editions, Release Date, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay was officially unveiled during The Game Awards 2022, and EA wasted no time in opening preorders for the highly anticipated title. Three versions of the game are up for grabs--including a pricey collector’s edition that all Star Wars fanatics will want to get their hands on. As for the game itself, it aims to improve on just about everything that made the original so special. This includes reworked graphics, a darker story, enhanced combat--and gorgeous new facial hair for Cal Kestis.
Gamespot

Mario Strikers Battle League Discounted To Lowest Price Yet

As part of Best Buy's current batch of gaming and tech deals, you can snag Mario Strikers: Battle League for only $37. This is the lowest price ever for Battle League, besting prices we saw during Prime Day and Black Friday. Considering that Battle League, which is the newest Mario sports title, released over the summer, this is a surprising deal. It's rare to see Switch exclusives for less than $40 in general, but recently released exclusives almost never drop this low, this soon.
Gamespot

Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade

Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot

Returnal Is Going To Require A Lot Of RAM To Run Smoothly On PC

A PC port of Returnal was confirmed at The Game Awards last week, and like most PlayStation 4 and 5 games appearing on that alternative platform, you'll need some modern hardware to get the best possible performance. Curiously, Returnal's RAM requirements are much higher than previous PlayStation ports, as you'll need 32GB of RAM to keep the roguelite action flowing smoothly.
Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Terror's Tide Update Continues The Game's Main Story

Diablo Immortal's story is set to continue in the game's new Terror's Tide update, which will introduce the new zone of Stormpoint into Blizzard's mobile ARPG. Stormpoint is a "salt-scrubbed prison island" that houses Sanctuary's "worst of the worst." Diablo's minions have learned a large shard of the Worldstone is being kept there, and have put the island under siege. It will be up to players to battle against Diablo's Cult of Terror in order to prevent their plan from coming to fruition.
The Verge

Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
Gamespot

Lawsuit That Compares Fortnite To Cocaine Allowed To Proceed

A Quebec judge has allowed a class-action lawsuit against Epic Games that argues that Fortnite is "highly addictive" to continue. The suit, filed by three parents in the Canadian province, claims that the compulsive nature of the game caused their children to suffer psychological, physical, and financial harm. According to...
Gamespot

Pokemon Unite - Clefable Guide

Pokemon Unite’s newest character is the Fairy Pokémon Clefable. This guide will allow you to turn this Generation 1 Fairy Pokémon into an exceptional team member. Clefable is classified as a Supporter Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your priorities will be to heal allies, disrupt enemy Pokémon, and help allies secure objectives. Here's everything you need to know about Clefable, including how to unlock them, how to best utilize them, and more.

