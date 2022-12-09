Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
game-news24.com
Game Pass news for December 3-10: new games in the subscription, announcements, many bonuses, and more
In December, Microsoft promotes the Game Pass subscription as vigorously as possible, to encourage visitors to the service during the holiday season. The past week, from 3:15 till 10 December, has brought up a lot of subscription news, from new games to impressive bonuses for the Game Pass subscribers. Find out more about our weekly game pass roundup.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
game-news24.com
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
game-news24.com
Goat Simulator 3 Developers encourages Steam to launch a game to solve Epic Games Store issues
The developers of Goat Simulator 3 suggested launching the game on Steam to resolve some controller problems. Do you really know anything? It’s simple: the game is a free app, so users didn’t take it very well. The official support for the game explained that Goat Simulator 3...
game-news24.com
Warzone versus Warzone 1.0, What happens now in Warzone 2?
Warzone 2.0 started on November 16th, bringing along many new features and mechanics. As far as the first Warzone title spread forward, it proved disorienting to the biggest wartime fans, but that is a good thing. Today we were looking at the Warzone debate versus Warzone 2.0, and finding out what was new between the two platforms and if all this change is good or not.
game-news24.com
A second row of the line: Aloy is going to Hollywood on PS5 yes, but why?
The next time it’s played, – Thesis 3:Aloy leaves for Hollywood? – “Sit is about what’s happening now”, but why?. If nothing else exists, Sony got an important announcement from the Game Awards 2022. The sequel to the movie Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will host a DLC in 2023. Why is this destination?
game-news24.com
Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2
When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
game-news24.com
Elder Scrolls Online nixes year-long story arcs for 2023 roadmap here is what to expect
If you thought the Elder Scrolls Onlines 12-month-long storyline arcs were a little stale after the last few years, ZeniMax Online Studios seemed to agree with you. He mailed a retrospective letter to the ESO in 2022 today, so that the gamer knows that the team is moving away from those stories. Play “Eastern Scrolls Online”.
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West is the ultimate style over substance Readers Feature is useful
There are two most interesting alternatives to the road. In spite of the recent The Game Awards, a reader thinks Sony isn’t wise to focus on such many upcoming Horizon Forbidden West games and spin-offs. So I watched the game awards on Thursday, and was impressed by what was...
game-news24.com
The best and bad of the favourite franchises you enjoy
Final Fantasy 13 is surely not the best one (pic: Square Enix) is the film. The readers name the greatest and disappointing entries in their favourite game, from Tomb Raider to Super Mario. The subject for this week’s hot topic was suggested by Cranston and is not a part of...
game-news24.com
15 Evening Video Games of 2022 absolutely no place to watch
No matter how many brilliant games each year released, there’ll certainly be some stinkers. It might be a super-hyped title that didn’t meet expectations, a decent concept which botches the execution or something so awful that it shouldn’t be mentioned and not so much else. No matter what the situation is, it’s worth highlighting them, if the only thing is just keeping the good old-fashioned. Let’s look at 15 of the worst games released in 2022.
ComicBook
New Fallout 76 Event is the First of Its Kind
Fallout 76 routinely gets events throughout the weeks of a season with several popular events repeating themselves over time, but this week, the game got a totally new event that hasn't been added before. It's been absent previously simply because the feature that required it to work – the Free-Cam – didn't exist until recently. Now that it's in the game, players can take part in a Free-Cam challenge to earn a special holiday reward.
notebookcheck.net
Diablo 4 launch date and game size revealed by new leak
A previous report estimated that Diablo 4 would be playable sometime in April 2023, nearly four years after it was first shown off. However, data miner Aggiornamenti Lumia has unearthed a new release date for the highly-anticipated title from the Xbox store. The game supposedly will be playable on June 5, 2023, at 23:00 (unspecified time zone). And yes, it will follow Diablo 3's legacy and launch as an online-only game.
The Verge
Hades is getting a sequel
Supergiant Games, the makers of Hades and Bastion, revealed their next game at The Game Awards 2022: a direct sequel to Hades called Hades II. This one seems to focus around witches and magic, and the game’s Steam page mentions that it’s “rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth.” You play as a character named Melinoë, the Underworld Princess, which is pretty metal. (She is the sister of Zagreus, the protagonist of the first game, according to Supergiant’s website.)
IGN
Transformers: Reactivate is an Online Action Game Developed by Splash Damage
At The Game Awards 2022, British developer Splash Damage announced its latest project, Transformers: Reactivate — an online action game coming to PC and consoles. Transformers: Reactive will have players "explore a fresh, new story within the Transformers universe." In a press release detailing the new project, Splash Damage claims Transformers: Reactivate will allow players to "fully immerse themselves in the universe like never before" and will have the option to play as some of their favorite characters from the franchise as they fight The Legion.
game-news24.com
Starfield will be the most hackable game ever, according to the Skyrim Extended Cut team
The discussion conducted by PCGamesN journalists with the authors of Skyrim Extended Cut, one of the most popular fan-made games of TES 5 Skyrim. The modders that gave shape to this amateur DLC say they are thrilled with the idea of accessing the development tools integrated into the Creation Kit 2 Editor used by Bethesda to define Starfield’s sci-fi dimension.
