None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players
Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
Amongst the top 5 landing spots in Warzone 2.0
It was just a month ago that Warzone 2.0 was released, and players are still debating the best places to land in Al Mazrah. Let’s be honest it’s a massive map, and there are lots of interesting points to be used to toss your teeth into. With more than once more open buildings and a truly diverse landscape, identifying the top five landing spots in Warzone 2.0 wasn’t a straightforward task. However, with this guide, you can get your boots on the ground and then hopefully win a bit more consistently.
In Overwatch 2 you can unlock Ramattra and Legendary skin for free
Ramattra is the latest Hero to become Overwatch. The first time since Kirikos released, the first Battle Pass system in the Battleroom is built to get characters, being tested for old players. To unlock Ramattra is a bit bit tougher than to see. In the future, players have to make...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
EA is giving the Dead Space remake a narrative 'glow-up'
Less than two months remain until the Dead Space remake releases, and developer EA Motive is touching up virtually every aspect of this survival horror classic. During an interview with IGN, Dead Space senior writer Jo Berry explained that certain narrative elements are getting a do-over. “Overall, it was to...
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
Goat Simulator 3 Developers encourages Steam to launch a game to solve Epic Games Store issues
The developers of Goat Simulator 3 suggested launching the game on Steam to resolve some controller problems. Do you really know anything? It’s simple: the game is a free app, so users didn’t take it very well. The official support for the game explained that Goat Simulator 3...
Sombra can move through a new Overwatch 2 Map, Kill Opponents In Spawn
It has been a little enigma since that first launched. The game awards were impressive for the base gameplay, the new characters, the whole package. Despite the sheer number of bugs, exploits, server issues, and so much skewed Hero-balance, the entire team is upset by many loyal players. The season one update has been done, and players’ enthusiasm has been given over a slew of improvements and fixes, although some things have just changed.
Another WoW: Dragonflight exploit hard as Blizzard targets profession leveling in latest hotfix
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight allowed many advancements to reach milestones that had never been seen in the game in years. But a common practice that would be fast to 70 mph has been significantly reduced. In a recent blue post that described the ‘x’s first hotfix’, which went live yesterday,...
All Confirmed to acquire the nfli or more in order to achieve higher goals
At The Game Awards 2022, Armored Core IV appeared. Now, it turns out that Armored Core VI will feature Versus multiplayer just like previous games. IGN conducted a exclusive interview with FromSoftwares Masaru Yamamura. IGN, he made sure that there will be no people. There aren’t much details on this...
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
Among Us Hide And Seek Game Mode Arrives On December 9
Innersloth is bringing an entirely new game mode to its hit "Among Us" game, one that is based on a popular unofficial version created by players.
Mr. Baths is leaving Fortnite and bringing him a million dollar prize
Mr. Beast joined Fortnite makes a great sense, but it’s difficult for a long time to get involved. A prolific YouTuber returns to the battle royale with a million dollars competition on his return to work. As noted on the Fortnite blog, the ‘Beast’ and Mr.Beast 6 skins will...
GameStop Advent Calendar: The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet among today’s discount
The GameStop Advent Calendar continues to offer its offers for the holiday. At least ten days away, the chain is offering a wide range of discount and offers on Nintendo Switch games. Lots of Nintendo Switch games at 49,98 euro each including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey, Mario...
Destiny 2 fans scream about Lightfall weapons with similar types of models as Shadowkeep
The sequel to Destiny 2’s Lightfall will take the Guardians to Neptune in 2023. Once another expansion comes an additional set of locations, quests and weapons. However, some people in Destiny 2 still think that the new guns are a bit outdated. Reddit user Delicious-Edge3110 viewed these complaints and...
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Closed Beta Test End of Summer 2023
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will have its closed beta this year, but Square Enix has delayed the release to summer 2023 on iOS and Android. If you haven’t kept up with Final Fantasy Ever Crisis, this is a mobile RPG that aims to cover the complete Final Fantasy VII timeline – including side games. It’ll also feature new stories. Despite the delayed announcement of the closed beta test, Square Enix revealed a new gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis today. Tomorrow, the Final Fantasy VII remakes for all consoles and PC’s and also the PSP’s remaster. As for the second release, I figured we would understand Final Fantasy VII and Ever Crisis, before release date is 2022, so nobody’s interested. Watch the Gameplay trailer: Final Fantasy VII.
The Witcher 3 and 3 in the whack review a new Cyberpunk 2077-style disaster
The Witcher 3 on the PS5 oops and that has been done again (pic: CD Projekt) GameCentral attempts to play the PS5 update for The Witcher 3 and finds that CD Project hasn’t learned anything from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The release of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 was...
