ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
SlashGear

Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players

Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
game-news24.com

Amongst the top 5 landing spots in Warzone 2.0

It was just a month ago that Warzone 2.0 was released, and players are still debating the best places to land in Al Mazrah. Let’s be honest it’s a massive map, and there are lots of interesting points to be used to toss your teeth into. With more than once more open buildings and a truly diverse landscape, identifying the top five landing spots in Warzone 2.0 wasn’t a straightforward task. However, with this guide, you can get your boots on the ground and then hopefully win a bit more consistently.
game-news24.com

In Overwatch 2 you can unlock Ramattra and Legendary skin for free

Ramattra is the latest Hero to become Overwatch. The first time since Kirikos released, the first Battle Pass system in the Battleroom is built to get characters, being tested for old players. To unlock Ramattra is a bit bit tougher than to see. In the future, players have to make...
game-news24.com

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

EA is giving the Dead Space remake a narrative 'glow-up'

Less than two months remain until the Dead Space remake releases, and developer EA Motive is touching up virtually every aspect of this survival horror classic. During an interview with IGN, Dead Space senior writer Jo Berry explained that certain narrative elements are getting a do-over. “Overall, it was to...
CNET

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
game-news24.com

Sombra can move through a new Overwatch 2 Map, Kill Opponents In Spawn

It has been a little enigma since that first launched. The game awards were impressive for the base gameplay, the new characters, the whole package. Despite the sheer number of bugs, exploits, server issues, and so much skewed Hero-balance, the entire team is upset by many loyal players. The season one update has been done, and players’ enthusiasm has been given over a slew of improvements and fixes, although some things have just changed.
game-news24.com

All Confirmed to acquire the nfli or more in order to achieve higher goals

At The Game Awards 2022, Armored Core IV appeared. Now, it turns out that Armored Core VI will feature Versus multiplayer just like previous games. IGN conducted a exclusive interview with FromSoftwares Masaru Yamamura. IGN, he made sure that there will be no people. There aren’t much details on this...
game-news24.com

Mr. Baths is leaving Fortnite and bringing him a million dollar prize

Mr. Beast joined Fortnite makes a great sense, but it’s difficult for a long time to get involved. A prolific YouTuber returns to the battle royale with a million dollars competition on his return to work. As noted on the Fortnite blog, the ‘Beast’ and Mr.Beast 6 skins will...
game-news24.com

GameStop Advent Calendar: The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet among today’s discount

The GameStop Advent Calendar continues to offer its offers for the holiday. At least ten days away, the chain is offering a wide range of discount and offers on Nintendo Switch games. Lots of Nintendo Switch games at 49,98 euro each including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey, Mario...
game-news24.com

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Closed Beta Test End of Summer 2023

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will have its closed beta this year, but Square Enix has delayed the release to summer 2023 on iOS and Android. If you haven’t kept up with Final Fantasy Ever Crisis, this is a mobile RPG that aims to cover the complete Final Fantasy VII timeline – including side games. It’ll also feature new stories. Despite the delayed announcement of the closed beta test, Square Enix revealed a new gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis today. Tomorrow, the Final Fantasy VII remakes for all consoles and PC’s and also the PSP’s remaster. As for the second release, I figured we would understand Final Fantasy VII and Ever Crisis, before release date is 2022, so nobody’s interested. Watch the Gameplay trailer: Final Fantasy VII.
game-news24.com

The Witcher 3 and 3 in the whack review a new Cyberpunk 2077-style disaster

The Witcher 3 on the PS5 oops and that has been done again (pic: CD Projekt) GameCentral attempts to play the PS5 update for The Witcher 3 and finds that CD Project hasn’t learned anything from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The release of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy