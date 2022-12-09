Read full article on original website
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
game-news24.com
Amongst the top 5 landing spots in Warzone 2.0
It was just a month ago that Warzone 2.0 was released, and players are still debating the best places to land in Al Mazrah. Let’s be honest it’s a massive map, and there are lots of interesting points to be used to toss your teeth into. With more than once more open buildings and a truly diverse landscape, identifying the top five landing spots in Warzone 2.0 wasn’t a straightforward task. However, with this guide, you can get your boots on the ground and then hopefully win a bit more consistently.
game-news24.com
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
game-news24.com
The debut a day with a Demon Slayer episode 3
Demon Slayer 3 is quickly approaching its release date and Ufotable has given fans an occasion to be more excited for the first epoch. A new promotional video for the series was launched on Dec. 10 to give the first episode of the third season a live performance on display at a conference in the US in concert with the last two episodes of the second season in the first season. The television series will be released by the audience on February 4 and 5, in Tokyo and then moved to other countries during the last two weeks of February and March. The available locations and their dates are listed below.
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
tryhardguides.com
Pinball FX is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2023
Pinball FX is a digital pinball machine video game developed and published by Zen Studios. This game is an evolved version of the pinball machine genre, in which players compete to get the highest score possible on tables modeled after some of the most well-known brands in the entertainment industry.
Engadget
'Final Fantasy XVI' arrives on PlayStation 5 June 22nd
The next Final Fantasy game has a more tangible release date. Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PS5 on June 22nd, 2023. You'll have to be patient if you plan to play the action RPG on anything else — the company warns that the game won't come to other platforms until December 31st.
game-news24.com
A second row of the line: Aloy is going to Hollywood on PS5 yes, but why?
The next time it’s played, – Thesis 3:Aloy leaves for Hollywood? – “Sit is about what’s happening now”, but why?. If nothing else exists, Sony got an important announcement from the Game Awards 2022. The sequel to the movie Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will host a DLC in 2023. Why is this destination?
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
game-news24.com
Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2
When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The second trailer focused on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the upcoming paid DLC for the latest entry in the strategy-RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, with the first wave of the Expansion Pass* releasing at launch, followed by three additional waves to be released by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006112/en/ The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game, a new take on the Bayonetta series, launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
game-news24.com
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
Meet Your Maker preview: Death becomes you
Just three steps away is the pedestal housing my prize: a phial of genetic material I can use to feed the strange mutant who keeps my base powered up and safe in the barren wastelands. The journey to reach this point was bloody and arduous, but at last, I’ve overcome every trial and outwitted the fiend who built this heinous maze. I permit myself a smile of satisfaction as I step forward to grab the material – and quickly realize how naive I was. The fake walls vanish, hidden monsters spring into action, and as an added, final insult, a bevy of bombs bounce into view and send my lifeless body careening into the abyss.
Forspoken demo accidentally revealed by PlayStation
The demo will apparently be announced on December 10
game-news24.com
Goat Simulator 3 Developers encourages Steam to launch a game to solve Epic Games Store issues
The developers of Goat Simulator 3 suggested launching the game on Steam to resolve some controller problems. Do you really know anything? It’s simple: the game is a free app, so users didn’t take it very well. The official support for the game explained that Goat Simulator 3...
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
