WhosImmortal has given audiences, what he believes to be, the top SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in his latest video. Warzone 2 has been out for a couple of weeks now, giving plenty of time for the Call of Duty community to weed out which guns are the absolute best. In terms of SMGs, opinions have varied from the Lachmann Sub on account of its high TTK to the extremely mobile Vasnev 9K. While those SMGs are mighty in their own ways, content creator WhosImmortal has instead chosen the Fennec 45 as the King of SMGs.

4 DAYS AGO