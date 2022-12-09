Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “farce” RICOCHET as cheaters take over
Modern Warfare 2 players have labeled RICOCHET anti-cheat a “farce” and claimed the annual installment is suffering from a dramatic uptick in the number of hackers as it approaches Season One Reloaded. While the first Warzone saw its life cycle continually marred by cheaters and hackers, the battle...
How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam 'awful' state of new mode
Infinity Ward gave players a lot to love about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it released in late October. From the early release of what many consider to be one of the series’ best campaigns, to the gorgeous graphics and creative maps, it was easy to get a bit swept up in the hype.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 leaks point to the return of Ronin and Castle in Season 2
Another Call of Duty leak has arrived
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Best SMG in Warzone 2 is Revealed by WhosImmortal in His Latest Video
WhosImmortal has given audiences, what he believes to be, the top SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in his latest video. Warzone 2 has been out for a couple of weeks now, giving plenty of time for the Call of Duty community to weed out which guns are the absolute best. In terms of SMGs, opinions have varied from the Lachmann Sub on account of its high TTK to the extremely mobile Vasnev 9K. While those SMGs are mighty in their own ways, content creator WhosImmortal has instead chosen the Fennec 45 as the King of SMGs.
dotesports.com
The only 4 red dot optics you need to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
In Modern Warfare 2, attachments don’t always make a player perform any better than before they were equipped. After all, it’s the soldier that makes the difference. But it doesn’t hurt to have some good tools at your disposal for a better chance at success. For example,...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Include From Software's Signature Giant Boss Battles
From Software isn't planning to make a sci-fi Soulsborne with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but you can expect the studio to include its signature boss fights in the game when it arrives in 2023. According to director Masaru Yamamura--who served as project lead on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice--boss battles will be challenging and will require players to tinker with their mechs before they challenge a massive armored core on the battlefield.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Terror's Tide Update Continues The Game's Main Story
Diablo Immortal's story is set to continue in the game's new Terror's Tide update, which will introduce the new zone of Stormpoint into Blizzard's mobile ARPG. Stormpoint is a "salt-scrubbed prison island" that houses Sanctuary's "worst of the worst." Diablo's minions have learned a large shard of the Worldstone is being kept there, and have put the island under siege. It will be up to players to battle against Diablo's Cult of Terror in order to prevent their plan from coming to fruition.
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps
The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
IGN
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
dotesports.com
MW2 and Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded update adds Shipment, new DMZ location, and CoD’s first raid
The first massive midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to arrive next week. The Season 01 Reloaded update will officially enter the game via a patch scheduled for Dec. 14 at 12pm CT, Activision announced today. This update is stuffed with new...
Bungie finally fixes Destiny 2 Artifice armor in time for the Season of the Seraph
Rejoice, Destiny 2 players, for your Artifice armor should work again
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Preorders Discounted At Walmart
Update: Walmart is currently selling the Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition for only $82. This edition retails for $100, so we expect this deal to sell out quickly (December 12). Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have...
