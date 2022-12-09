Read full article on original website
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
Death Stranding 2 confirmed by Hideo Kojima at The Game Awards
Kojima Productions’ next game, Death Stranding 2, was officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday by studio founder Hideo Kojima. The sequel will see the return of Léa Seydoux, Norman Reedus, and Troy Baker, and will bring Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna to the roster of acting talent for the sequel, which Kojima referred to as simply DS2.
Random Kid Gets Arrested After Rushing the Stage at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022 came and went, but not without awarding some of the year's best games and revealing several new trailers and game announcements. From the annual event showcasing the first clip of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Hideo Kojima unveiling Death Stranding 2, there's much to be excited about in 2023.
A second row of the line: Aloy is going to Hollywood on PS5 yes, but why?
The next time it’s played, – Thesis 3:Aloy leaves for Hollywood? – “Sit is about what’s happening now”, but why?. If nothing else exists, Sony got an important announcement from the Game Awards 2022. The sequel to the movie Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will host a DLC in 2023. Why is this destination?
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
Elden Ring wins GOTY 2022 at The Game Awards
Anyone else still awake and watching The Game Awards? Join me in a moment of silence for those of us here at GAMINGbible HQ that have sacrificed an entire night’s sleep to bring you the best reveals of the event. There’s been plenty to get excited about. We’ve seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay, Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding 2, plus there’s even a Hellboy game on the way.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll once again star surviving...
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
Elloy goes to Hollywood Horizon Forbidden West: Burning ashore Release Date Video: Burning ashore
The game awards was presented by the game award 2023. A story addition for the Horizon Forbidden West was announced in October 2013 for Burning Shores. In the latest video, the principal character, Elloy, was traveling to Los Angeles. This sees the destruction of Hollywood signs by a huge mechanical monster.
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked
It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
Horizon Forbidden West is the ultimate style over substance Readers Feature is useful
There are two most interesting alternatives to the road. In spite of the recent The Game Awards, a reader thinks Sony isn’t wise to focus on such many upcoming Horizon Forbidden West games and spin-offs. So I watched the game awards on Thursday, and was impressed by what was...
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
