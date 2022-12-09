Demon Slayer 3 is quickly approaching its release date and Ufotable has given fans an occasion to be more excited for the first epoch. A new promotional video for the series was launched on Dec. 10 to give the first episode of the third season a live performance on display at a conference in the US in concert with the last two episodes of the second season in the first season. The television series will be released by the audience on February 4 and 5, in Tokyo and then moved to other countries during the last two weeks of February and March. The available locations and their dates are listed below.

2 DAYS AGO