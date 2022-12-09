Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
A second row of the line: Aloy is going to Hollywood on PS5 yes, but why?
The next time it’s played, – Thesis 3:Aloy leaves for Hollywood? – “Sit is about what’s happening now”, but why?. If nothing else exists, Sony got an important announcement from the Game Awards 2022. The sequel to the movie Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will host a DLC in 2023. Why is this destination?
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
game-news24.com
Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2
When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
game-news24.com
The debut a day with a Demon Slayer episode 3
Demon Slayer 3 is quickly approaching its release date and Ufotable has given fans an occasion to be more excited for the first epoch. A new promotional video for the series was launched on Dec. 10 to give the first episode of the third season a live performance on display at a conference in the US in concert with the last two episodes of the second season in the first season. The television series will be released by the audience on February 4 and 5, in Tokyo and then moved to other countries during the last two weeks of February and March. The available locations and their dates are listed below.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
game-news24.com
Among Us: else than Xenomorph. If the ability to get a workout, adrenaline is swarming
Among Us new ‘Hide and Seek’ mode announced with a trailer during the World Games 2022. A particular hide and seek game that will bring the innersloths game closer to Daylight and to Alien Isolation, just like this. The mode is already available after the event presented by Geoff Keighley.
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West is the ultimate style over substance Readers Feature is useful
There are two most interesting alternatives to the road. In spite of the recent The Game Awards, a reader thinks Sony isn’t wise to focus on such many upcoming Horizon Forbidden West games and spin-offs. So I watched the game awards on Thursday, and was impressed by what was...
game-news24.com
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
game-news24.com
It’s going to become a whimper at this time
As far as the movie goes, netizens have been producing theories that might be related to the sequel story. The first thing that the player named RowdyReverb attracted was Drawbridge. Sam was at Bridges – the organization that literally built roads between the United States of America. In the second...
game-news24.com
The best and bad of the favourite franchises you enjoy
Final Fantasy 13 is surely not the best one (pic: Square Enix) is the film. The readers name the greatest and disappointing entries in their favourite game, from Tomb Raider to Super Mario. The subject for this week’s hot topic was suggested by Cranston and is not a part of...
Xbox Game Pass gets this popular Star Wars game tomorrow
If you like Star Wars and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass then you're about to get a lot of fun unlocked
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
game-news24.com
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
game-news24.com
First Hades II details were Revealed
Supergiant Games revealed a few new details about the next Hades II game. After a surprise announcement at the game awards earlier this week, Supergiant Games gave further information about Hades II and how it’s going to be in Hades’ original hit. The new game will star Melinoe, who is now referred to as the “Princess of the Underworld” by Supergiant Games. A new game will have to land Melinoe in the underworld to fight the father of Hades, Zeus and Poseidon. The game plays heavily on the creation of witchcraft, with Hecate taking a pivotal role in the trilogy.
game-news24.com
Berserk Memorial Addition: Release Date for Blu-ray, Teas Special Features
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Memorial Edition is due for its Blu-ray set. Now posted on the series website on Dec. 10, the Blu-ray release will be scheduled for Oct. 29, 2023 in Japan, while the a release in the west hasn’t yet been confirmed. This collection will include all 13 episodes readaptation of Golden Age Arc and the uncensored versions that weren’t allowed to watch during the first of the series. This series does not require credits and it will be given to all of us.
game-news24.com
The Witcher 3 and 3 in the whack review a new Cyberpunk 2077-style disaster
The Witcher 3 on the PS5 oops and that has been done again (pic: CD Projekt) GameCentral attempts to play the PS5 update for The Witcher 3 and finds that CD Project hasn’t learned anything from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The release of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 was...
IGN
The Best Console Exclusive of 2022: Nominees
In an ideal world anyone could play any game, regardless of what they're playing on. But if you want to play this shortlist of absolute bangers, you have to do it on console. From maniacal rabbids to renegade gods, robot animals, medieval murderers and a pink thing, these are the Best Console Exclusive Games in 2022.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
The Verge
PlayStation VR2 preorders are now available without an invitation
PlayStation VR2 preorders currently appear to be open to everyone with a PlayStation account, no special invitation required. When preorders first opened last month, you had to register ahead of time and then be selected by Sony to be able to put an order in for the PSVR2. But as of this writing, you can preorder Sony’s next-generation VR headset from the PlayStation Direct website and get it within a week of its February launch.
Comments / 0