Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Related
luxury-houses.net
This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views
10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
azbigmedia.com
The 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities
Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes. Lastly, the Valley offers sprawling submarkets at reasonable prices. Suburbs like Buckeye grew 80 percent in ten years and provide development opportunities not seen in dense coastal markets. In all, Phoenix has become a treasure for commercial real estate investors, but with great success comes great challenges. As the aftereffects of COVID-19 become clear and sectors begin to shift, investors will need to evaluate where in the Valley to plant capital, what type of products best suit their needs, and what economic and consumer trends Phoenix is experiencing. Here is a look at the 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Federal American Grill set to open first Arizona location
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center (7000 E. Mayo Blvd.) in January with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks among 25 most affordable holiday travel destinations
As we reach the peak of the holiday season, travel costs are top of mind for many Americans. Prices are up across the board amid inflation, which has made sticking to a budget especially difficult right now. However, some holiday travel destinations are more affordable than others, including Phoenix, which ranks among the 25 most affordable holiday travel destinations.
12news.com
Live winter storm updates: Schools closed and delayed as snow continues to fall in northern Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: JLL, Velocity Retail Group, PENTA Building Group
JLL adds Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay to lead industrial team. JLL Capital Markets announced that Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay have joined the firm as Senior Director and Associate, respectively, in its Phoenix office. Oliver will lead JLL’s institutional industrial investment sale efforts throughout the Phoenix MSA, with leadership support from Ben Geelan and Mark Detmer.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks as the 36th best city in America
This year at Clever Real Estate, we published 22 city-focused studies across a variety of subjects ranging from the best cities for coffee and weed to the most expensive cities based. We analyzed data from the 50 most-populous metros in the U.S. and found that, overall, Phoenix is the 36th-best city in America.
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous winter weather conditions across Arizona
We're tracking dangerous winter weather conditions across the state as snow falls in the high country. Some school closures and delays have been reported, as well as road closures. Here in the Valley, we've already seen measurable rain Monday morning. LATEST UPDATES:. 11:36 a.m. 10:24 a.m. 10:03 a.m. 9:49 a.m.
East Valley Tribune
Local ZIP code ranks high for median home price
It’s not news that houses cost a lot in Scottsdale, especially in the northern part of the city, but just how expensive they are was detailed in a new report by real estate listing website PropertyShark.com. It said 85262 – which covers most of northern Scottsdale – has the...
Local Brunch Concept, Over Easy, Details Three New Valley Locations
Founded by celebrity Chef Aaron May and featured on numerous tv shows and best-of lists, Over Easy is poised to take the country by storm when its franchise campaign truly gets underway.
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
Phoenix New Times
Nelson's Meat and Fish Plans to Open a Second Metro Phoenix Market
Nelson's Meat and Fish, the popular Arcadia market that has become known for its fresh seafood since it debuted in November 2017, will soon open at a new location in North Scottsdale. Christopher Nelson, the founder and owner of the store, plans to unveil the new 1,200-square-foot space on Scottsdale...
Torchy’s Tacos Opening Third Arizona Restaurant
The Queen Creek location has a 4,501-square foot dining room paired with a 500-square foot outdoor patio
Comments / 0