Roads are an essential part of our everyday lives. They help get us from point A to point B, to our jobs, to school, to shop, and of course, back home, they serve to help get freight to the shelves, fuel to gas pumps, etc. Roads are important. Roads and highways also must be maintained to keep drivers safe, as, long as those drivers drive within the confines of the laws. When it rains, we should slow down, when it snows, we slow down, during construction we are asked to slow down, when there is an emergency vehicle, tow truck, or just a regular vehicle on the side of the road, we are asked to move over and slow down.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO