CPD looking for suspect involved in a series of car break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police are investigating multiple car break-ins and are requesting public help to identify the suspect.

The Columbus Police Department has recently received numerous reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway, and Milgen Road areas overnight.

According to the Columbus Police, the span of the car break-ins has also affected areas in Harris County.

The Columbus Police have recovered the following vehicles relating to the ongoing car break ins:

Silver 2017 Mercedes Benz 550 with Georgia tag – stolen in Harris County/recovered

Gray 2021 Toyota Rav4 with North Carolina tag – stolen in Columbus/recovered

If anyone has information regarding the suspect’s identity, you can contact Sgt. D. Danforth at 706-225-4299 or ddanforth@columbusga.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.