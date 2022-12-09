CPD looking for suspect involved in a series of car break-ins
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police are investigating multiple car break-ins and are requesting public help to identify the suspect.
The Columbus Police Department has recently received numerous reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway, and Milgen Road areas overnight.
According to the Columbus Police, the span of the car break-ins has also affected areas in Harris County.
The Columbus Police have recovered the following vehicles relating to the ongoing car break ins:
- Silver 2017 Mercedes Benz 550 with Georgia tag – stolen in Harris County/recovered
- Gray 2021 Toyota Rav4 with North Carolina tag – stolen in Columbus/recovered
If anyone has information regarding the suspect's identity, you can contact Sgt. D. Danforth at 706-225-4299 or ddanforth@columbusga.org.
