Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.

4 DAYS AGO