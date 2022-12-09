Read full article on original website
Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition: What's Included?
The beloved 2D fighting series "Street Fighter" is back with its sixth installment. And much has changed with the series since the original game hit arcades in 1987. For example, "Street Fighter 6" brings more depth to its staple fighting gameplay with its Drive system, allowing players to unleash devastating moves after filling up their gauge. There are also new ways to play with multiple control types that can help those new to the series jump in and easily play.
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
Capcom announces Street Fighter 6 release date at The Game Awards
Capcom announced the Street Fighter 6 release date during The Game Awards 2022, ahead of the fighting game’s second beta. Street Fighter 6 will launch on June 2, 2023, which was pretty much a given already, after the date leaked on the Sony PlayStation Store before the award ceremony began.
How To Play Forspoken Right Now
"Forspoken," the upcoming RPG from Square Enix, has plenty of gamers excited for the heart-pounding action and impressive world shown in trailers and gameplay. The game centers around Frey, a woman from New York City that gets transported to the world of Athia, where magical and terrifying creatures exist. Whether you get the eDigital Deluxe Edition or the plain jane version of the game, the game's release date is January 24, 2023. However, there's a way that some players are accessing the game earlier.
CNET
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll once again star surviving...
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Engadget
'Street Fighter 6' lands June 2nd, 2023
You'll have to wait a while longer to give Street Fighter 6 a spin. Capcom revealed at The Game Awards that its modernized brawler will be available June 2nd, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam). Pre-orders are available now. The new title includes favorite series...
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition - What's Included?
Larian Studios has been working on "Baldur's Gate 3" for a long time, and after years in Early Access, fans finally have a release date — kind of. According to a brand new trailer that premiered during The Game Awards 2022, "Baldur's Gate 3" will launch officially sometime in August 2023. The trailer gave a look at how the game will have evolved during its three-year Early Access period, and although an exact release date wasn't stated, fans also got a look at what's in the "Baldur's Gate 3" Collector's Edition.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
Elden Ring Finally Confirms The Colosseum
After many months of speculation, the first official DLC expansion for FromSoftware's "Elden Ring" has been confirmed. And it involves that Colosseum players might have been hearing about for quite a while. Back in April, dataminers discovered a few Colosseums in "Elden Ring" that were inaccessible to the average player....
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
game-news24.com
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Why Elden Ring Could Dominate The Gaming World Again In 2023
"Elden Ring" quickly became one of FromSoftware's most successful titles after launching in February 2022, and over its nearly year-long lifetime it's proven to have staying power. After months of being one of the highest rated game on Metacritic and setting new sales records for FromSoftware, "Elden Ring" was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards — but winning the award doesn't mean development will stop. "Elden Ring" is a rare example of a game that delivered on the hype.
Nintendo Took Down A Did You Know Gaming Video About Zelda And Fans Are Furious
Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.
Fans Are Going Wild With Death Stranding 2 Story Theories
After years of waiting, gamers finally got a glimpse of "Death Stranding 2" during the 2022 Games Awards. For some time, rumors were floating around that a sequel to 2019's "Death Stranding" was in development, but now gamers have confirmation. But as to what the story of "Death Stranding 2" will be, nobody knows.
Is Diablo 4 Cross-Platform?
New information about "Diablo 4" has slowly trickled out through the years since its teaser trailer dropped at Blizzcon 2019, and it has a lot of hype to live up to. It follows the wildly successful mobile spin-off "Diablo Immortal" and the remastered "Diablo 2," both games that drew a lackluster response from longtime fans of the series. "Diablo 4" releases more than a decade after its predecessor, 2012's "Diablo 3," but the continuation of its story isn't the only thing that ties the two games together — just like "Diablo 3," "Diablo 4" will be available on multiple consoles.
Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Reveal Why The Game's Multiplayer Was Canceled
"Cyberpunk 2077" had one of the most rocky and disappointing releases in recent gaming history. Coming off the success of "The Witcher 3," fans had high hopes for CDPR's next game and it was certainly being hyped by the developer. When it launched, however, "Cyberpunk 2077" fell far short of expectations. The game proved to be riddled with bugs, the graphics were lackluster, and more than a few promised features had been left on the cutting room floor. Among these features was a multiplayer mode for the game.
techeblog.com
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom
A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
