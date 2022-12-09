ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
hypebeast.com

Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer

Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)

Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Collider

Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP

Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut

Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
Collider

'John Wick 4' Gets New Poster Featuring the Baba Yaga

Keanu Reeves joined fans in Brazil today to discuss his upcoming return to the titular role of John Wick in Chad Stahelski’s highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. During the panel, at which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, CCXP guests were given a brand-new poster for the upcoming action flick. The poster features new artwork of Reeves as the titular character cast in a stunning red and black design, and his nickname, Baba Yaga.
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Gamespot

James Gunn Says Superman Sequel Still A Top Priority To Warner Bros

Since becoming co-head of DC Studios, director James Gunn has had to set the record straight on a lot of misinformation concerning his plans for DC film projects, for both television and movies. There were rumors flying around about canceled projects, both confirmed and unconfirmed that were even in the works, like a rumored Batman Beyond movie featuring Michael Keaton.
Gamespot

My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie Coming To Netflix

Netflix has become the home for the upcoming live-action film adaptation of My Hero Academia. Variety was first to report. Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will write the movie's screenplay, which will be directed and executive produced by Shinsuke Sato. Sato has directed several live-action film adaptations of manga and anime, including The Princess Blade, Gantz, I Am a Hero, Bleach, Inuyashiki, and Kingdom.
Collider

'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale

And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
Gamespot

Joker 2 Gets First Image, Shooting Has Started

Production is underway on Joker: Folie à Deux, as director Todd Phillips revealed the first photo of the sequel on Instagram. The picture shows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) receiving a shave from an unknown man with a razor blade. It's possible this barber session is set within Arkham Asylum.

