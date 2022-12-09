Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Dunlap to return in 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior defensive back Malik Dunlap announced on Monday he will return for a super senior season as afforded by the NCAA for the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He will be a sixth-year player in 2023. With his announcement, Texas Tech now has five starters...
fox34.com
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
fox34.com
Warmer today, storms tonight, and winter-cold on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clouds and fog this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, making this the warmest day of the week. It will be followed by our windiest day, then some of the coldest air of the season will settle in across the KCBD viewing area.
fox34.com
Fog, wind, warmth, severe storms all in the forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some changes headed our way as we begin the workweek thanks to our next cold front moving through. Our biggest concern overnight is dense fog beginning to develop across the South Plains. A dense fog advisory is in place currently until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Reduced...
fox34.com
Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street, suspect caught
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD were at the Lite Bite Mediterranean restaurant at 3624 50th Street after a motorist driving a silver passenger car crashed into the building. LPD received the call around 3:10 p.m. According to responders, the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran...
fox34.com
Silent Wings Museum to host ‘Holidays on the Homefront’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Silent Wings Museum is hosting Holidays on the Homefront from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages.
fox34.com
Nice weather Sunday then some changes for the workweek
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the nice temperatures now because much colder air returns this week. We begin to cool off overnight with lows in the 30s across the South...
fox34.com
Family seeks justice for 4-year-old who was killed in 2021 drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - December 17 marks one year since the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington in a drive-by shooting, and Lubbock Police say they are no closer to solving the case. Lt. Marc Wall says, “I truly believe that there is somebody within our community that is going to...
fox34.com
Tech grad, Lubbock native led team decorating White House for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Susan Talkmitt is a Texas Tech graduate, and Lubbock native. She led her team of 21 to decorate the East Room and Green Room in the White House for the holidays during Thanksgiving week. She says it all started with another Texas Tech graduate who took...
