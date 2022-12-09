ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Home, TX

fox34.com

Dunlap to return in 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior defensive back Malik Dunlap announced on Monday he will return for a super senior season as afforded by the NCAA for the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He will be a sixth-year player in 2023. With his announcement, Texas Tech now has five starters...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

Warmer today, storms tonight, and winter-cold on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clouds and fog this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, making this the warmest day of the week. It will be followed by our windiest day, then some of the coldest air of the season will settle in across the KCBD viewing area.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Fog, wind, warmth, severe storms all in the forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some changes headed our way as we begin the workweek thanks to our next cold front moving through. Our biggest concern overnight is dense fog beginning to develop across the South Plains. A dense fog advisory is in place currently until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Reduced...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street, suspect caught

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD were at the Lite Bite Mediterranean restaurant at 3624 50th Street after a motorist driving a silver passenger car crashed into the building. LPD received the call around 3:10 p.m. According to responders, the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Silent Wings Museum to host ‘Holidays on the Homefront’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Silent Wings Museum is hosting Holidays on the Homefront from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Nice weather Sunday then some changes for the workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the nice temperatures now because much colder air returns this week. We begin to cool off overnight with lows in the 30s across the South...
LUBBOCK, TX

