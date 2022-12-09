Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has steadily been gearing up to come back to the world of anime for its third season, and has given fans a new look at what to expect from the Swordsmith Village arc with a cool new poster! Given that the first two seasons and debut feature film were some of the biggest hits of the last few years, Demon Slayer is treating Season 3 like the juggernaut it really is. As it prepares for Season 3's premiere next year, it's also gearing up for a string of special theatrical releases around the world to show more fans what to expect.

1 HOUR AGO