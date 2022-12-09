Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
TechRadar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 Releases New Poster
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has steadily been gearing up to come back to the world of anime for its third season, and has given fans a new look at what to expect from the Swordsmith Village arc with a cool new poster! Given that the first two seasons and debut feature film were some of the biggest hits of the last few years, Demon Slayer is treating Season 3 like the juggernaut it really is. As it prepares for Season 3's premiere next year, it's also gearing up for a string of special theatrical releases around the world to show more fans what to expect.
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
IGN
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
ComicBook
PS1 Classic Reportedly Getting Remake on PS5
A new rumor about an upcoming PS5 game rumor will have PS1 fans, in particular, excited if it's true. And if you've been paying attention to the PS5 rumor mill the past couple of years, it's a rumor we've heard rumblings of before here and there. More specifically, according to a new rumor, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works and has been in the works "for years." And like some previous scuttlebutt has suggested, the remake is a PS5 exclusive.
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
ComicBook
New Justice League Open-World Game Announced
A new open-world Justice League game dubbed DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Being developed by PHL Collective and polished by Outright Games, the title is pitched as an open-world action-adventure game and it's set to release worldwide on March 10, 2023. A price point has not been disclosed, but the announcement has been accompanied by an announcement trailer that confirms two-player local co-op.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Could Get 4 Final Heroes Before Losing Support Next Year
Marvel's Avengers could get 4 more heroes before the game loses further support next year. Marvel's Avengers has had a pretty tough go since it launched. Even from its initial reveal, many criticized the looks of the hero as they felt like discount versions of the live-action actors, but many were still optimistic because the gameplay looked solid. Unfortunately, the game was a misfire at launch with tons of bugs, game design philosophies that directly conflicted with each other, and more. Post-launch support got messed up as Crystal Dynamics worked to improve the game, meaning DLC characters got pushed to the side.
Death Stranding 2 is official, check out the first trailer
Looks like Fragile is taking center stage in the Death Stranding sequel
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked
It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
ComicBook
Spider-Man Director Confirms Villain for Next Two Films Spider-Verse Films
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to take fans on a journey across different realities of Spider-Man characters (and animation styles) – but for what purpose? The first film, Into the Spider-Verse had a clear villain in Kingpin, whose machinations opened up a hole in the multiverse that brought various Spider-Characters to the reality of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). However, every teaser trailer, photo and interview for Across the Spider-Verse has been largely unclear about what threat brings Gwen Stacy back to Miles and sets off multiversal journey.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Turns the War's Tide With a Big Villain Win
My Hero Academia fans were just starting to hope that the Final War Arc was placing victory within its heroes' sights – but that hopes have just been dashed in a big way. The strategy of divide and conquer that All Might devised to split up All For One, Tomura Shigaraki and their most powerful lieutenants was effective – that is until All For One countered by putting Stain disciple Spinner on a do-or-die mission to free Kurogiri, and change the tide of the war completely!
