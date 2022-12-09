Read full article on original website
The First Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Roars Into Action
The "Transformers" movie franchise has been an odd one, as far as perceived quality goes. While the franchise has been wildly successful financially, grossing $4.8 billion worldwide (via The Numbers), critics have not been kind to "Transformers" movies overall (though even that assessment has been variable). 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" garnered a series-low 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and marked the final film in the franchise to be directed by Michael Bay (for now, anyway). Then something unusual happened when the spin-off film "Bumblebee" was released to stellar reviews and modest box office success.
New PS5 Console Reveal Teased by PlayStation Insider
A notable PlayStation insider has teased that Sony should "soon" reveal a new model of its PlayStation 5 console. Earlier this year, we first started to hear reports and rumors associated with a new version of the PS5 that would feature a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that a new PS5 model of any sort will be releasing in the coming year, it sounds like this silence from the manufacturer might not last much longer.
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
Transformers: Terrorcons explained
What are the Terrorcons in Transformers? The long history of Transformers – through the animated series, the animated movie, and recent live-action Transformer movies – means that sometimes it’s hard to keep on top of the various Transformer factions. Of course, at the very top are the Autobots and the Decepticons.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Star Trek: Picard Reveals New Look at Worf in Season 3
Star Trek: Picard has released a new image of a familiar face from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worf. The image from TV Line shows Michael Dorn's Worf standing in the Transporter Bay where he seems to be conversing with (if not re-meeting) Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. The 25th Century's version of Worf is a lot more silver-haired, older and wiser, and clearly more in tune with his Klingon side. Based on the promotional materials for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, we already know that looks won't be the only major change to Worf.
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
PS4 Players Slam PlayStation Over Controversial Decision
Many PS4 players aren't very happy with PlayStation at the moment following a controversial decision from the latter that came to the surface this week. It's almost 2023, and the PS5 has entered its third year on the market. Many assumed PS4 support would be borderline non-existent at this point, but this hasn't been the case. Not only do many games continue to come to the PS4, but many games from PlayStation itself. For example, God of War Ragnarok just released on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West did the same. And it's the latter that is at the heart of the controversy.
PS1 Classic Reportedly Getting Remake on PS5
A new rumor about an upcoming PS5 game rumor will have PS1 fans, in particular, excited if it's true. And if you've been paying attention to the PS5 rumor mill the past couple of years, it's a rumor we've heard rumblings of before here and there. More specifically, according to a new rumor, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works and has been in the works "for years." And like some previous scuttlebutt has suggested, the remake is a PS5 exclusive.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
Why 'The Transformers: The Movie' Was the Most Daring in the Franchise
Transformers has been an important part of popular culture for decades and, since 2007, it has been known for its bombastic action, complex visual design, and Michael Bay levels of spectacle. We've seen monstrously large Decepticons climbing the pyramids, Optimus Prime riding a mechanized T-Rex, and the trailer for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has shown us glimpses of the time-traveling, animal-transforming Maximals. It would be accurate to say that the Transformers franchise has never shied away from moving in bold directions. However, none of these gutsy ventures for the series would have been achievable if not for 1986's The Transformers: The Movie. TF: The Movie was the first feature-length Transformers film that pushed the boundaries of the 1984 animated series, establishing the franchise as an integral part of the cultural zeitgeist through its sheer audacity and daring choices.
Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game will include the late Kevin Conroy as Batman
Batman is joining the long-awaited Rocksteady supervillain game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Batman’s appearance in the game was announced at The Game Awards 2022, in a new trailer that also revealed that the Caped Crusader will be voiced by Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy, who died last month. The game also, finally, received a release date of May 26, 2023.
David Harbour Reveals Role in Unannounced Horror Game
David Harbour is set to star next year in a big screen adaptation of PlayStation's Gran Turismo franchise, but it seems the actor is also going to appear in an actual video game as well! In an interview with Video Games FanNation, Harbour revealed that he is set to appear in a horror game alongside Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer. Harbour did not reveal much in the way of additional details, such as the game's title or even the developer. However, he seems to be under the impression that it will be coming out in 2023.
Why Avatar: The Way of Water Introduces Many New Characters (Exclusive)
The original Avatar mainly focused on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his attempts to immerse himself in the culture of the Na'vi, while Avatar: The Way of Water brings more figures to the storytelling forefront. Producer Jon Landau recently detailed how the upcoming sequel shifts its focus from a love story to being a richer exploration of this fantastical realm, which requires the development of more characters and more perspectives through which to explore these themes, which are also meant to reflect the challenges and struggles faced by people in the real world. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
Nintendo Switch Makes Best Game of 2022 Lowest Price Ever
The best game of 2022 according to Metacritic is the lowest price it has ever been on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED via the Nintendo eShop, the digital storefront of the Nintendo machine. While many may assume Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarok are the highest-rated games of the year, they aren't. Elden Ring boasts a 96 on Metacritic, the same score as Portal Companion Collection, but the latter is listed as the highest-rated game of this year for presumably being closer to 97 than Elden Ring. That's right, the Nintendo Switch version of Portal Companion Collection is the highest-rated game of the year according to Metacritic, and it's currently on sale.
Demon Slayer Season 3 Releases New Poster
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has steadily been gearing up to come back to the world of anime for its third season, and has given fans a new look at what to expect from the Swordsmith Village arc with a cool new poster! Given that the first two seasons and debut feature film were some of the biggest hits of the last few years, Demon Slayer is treating Season 3 like the juggernaut it really is. As it prepares for Season 3's premiere next year, it's also gearing up for a string of special theatrical releases around the world to show more fans what to expect.
New PlayStation Freebie Available Now
It's hard to beat getting something for free, and PlayStation is giving fans of Sackboy: A Big Adventure a nice extra for all versions of the game. The freebie in question is an Emote Pack that players can use in the game, which features the titular hero licking a lollipop, sharing some love, and more. The Emote Pack is available to claim in all versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure which means fans can snag it on console as well as on PC! It doesn't look like there's any kind of deadline to claim the Emote Pack, but players might want to do so soon, just in case.
