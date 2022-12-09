Read full article on original website
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
utv44.com
MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
WEAR
Police: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) -- According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. According to police, the 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it...
utv44.com
Bay Minette PD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested, 1 juvenile sought for firing at woman's car
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired at 1026 Newport Parkway. Upon arrival, Officers determined that an adult female was operating a vehicle on Newport Parkway and stopped in front of the Newport Parkway address. Several young males were standing in the front yard and three brandished handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice. The victim fled from the area and was not injured.
2 arrested, 1 juvenile suspect at large in Bay Minette shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman in her car in Bay Minette early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police. Police said they are searching for a second juvenile suspect. Zachariah Malloy, 20, of Bay Minette was arrested shortly […]
Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street. WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed. The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s […]
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
WEAR
Pensacola Police alert residents to lock cars after burglaries at north side apartments
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department has issued a warning Saturday to remind residents to lock their cars. Police say they've received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town in the last 24 hours. According to police, all of the vehicles burglarized...
WALA-TV FOX10
Single vehicle accident leaves two severely injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were transported to the hospital for severe injuries after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to police. Police said they responded to a call at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a single-vehicle accident. According to police,...
WALA-TV FOX10
One person injured in shooting early Saturday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their response to an early Saturday morning shooting. “At this time, we can confirm at approximately 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive in reference to one shot involving a domestic altercation. The male victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested for domestic violence assault.”
utv44.com
MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked today and charged on four different counts after spending four days in the hospital following his arrest, according to police. Allen Myatt, 32, is facing first degree attempted rape, first degree kidnapping, third degree assault and resisting arrest after being combative with officers, according to authorities.
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. More News from WRBL Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part […]
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
Bayou La Batre convicted felon sentenced to 7 years in prison, found with stolen gun, drugs: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United State District Court Judge sentenced a Bayou La Batre man to 84 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama. Winston Alexander Thatch pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm “previously.” […]
Former grocery store employee allegedly steals cash from register, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman who allegedly stole cash from a register at a grocery store she used to work at, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Rouse, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Rouse walked into Millers Grocery at 8774 Tanner Williams Road […]
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
