WJHG-TV
2022 ‘Squats for Tots’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City CrossFit held its second “Squats for Tots” event Sunday morning. “It’s wonderful for the kids, for the community, and the excitement that our gym pours into it at the end when you start to see some guys get some numbers up,” competitor Kelsey Barr said. “It’s awesome.”
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid to upper 50s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warm weather continues through Wednesday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will bring a good chance of storms late Wednesday night/early Thursday AM. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Behind the cold front will be a big cool down with highs by Friday in the upper 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s/40s. The cool weather lasts through the weekend and into next week.
WJHG-TV
Mild start to the week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. Passing light showers are wrapping up in our Eastern Counties this morning as a weak cold front slides through. Some fog will be possible for morning commuters as well. It’ll be patchy in typical foggy spots to start the day.
WJHG-TV
St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools Caroling Event
On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday...
WJHG-TV
Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
WJHG-TV
Photos with Santa for a good cause
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families. However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Throughout the day Saturday,...
WJHG-TV
Holiday party survey discussion on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed holiday parties and an interesting survey that goes along with that. Jessica and Sam talked about the different survey questions like how many people get stressed by visiting extended family or who sneaks out of the office Christmas party early.
WJHG-TV
Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
WJHG-TV
Coffee Chat on Holiday Party Stats
A night of old-fashioned caroling. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday Toy Ride. Updated: 13 hours ago. Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and...
WJHG-TV
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
WJHG-TV
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is in need of donations for Fundraiser House
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is still looking for donations to go towards their first fundraiser house. Habitat officials were set up at the Panana City Farmer’s Markert over the weekend to spread the word about their latest project. If you are interested...
WJHG-TV
A Panama City Business Hosts “Stuff the Pup Bus” Donation Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the season of giving and one local business is making sure shelter pets aren’t forgotten this Christmas. Naju Pet Boarding in Panama City is hosting its first-ever “Stuff the Pup Bus” donation drive. Naju is collecting food, toys, and cleaning supplies to donate to four local rescues: Bay County Animal Shelter, Mew Tew’s Refuge Cat Rescue, Castaway Cats and Dogs, and Quincy’s Hope Canine Coalition. The goal is for every shelter pet to get a toy this Christmas.
WJHG-TV
Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
WJHG-TV
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
holmescounty.news
Mural art breathes life back into Bonifay community
The arts are alive and well in Bonifay with a second mural underway on the side of one of the historical buildings along the town’s main drag. The idea of the murals goes back many years between Emily McCann and artist Brandy Jordan and began to take on a life in October when Jordan painted the 12-foot by 36-foot mural of Hotel Eureka on the side of the Bush Paint & Decorating Center building in Eureka Square. Notably, Jordan first painted a mural of Hotel Eureka inside of Willie D’s restaurant back in 1997.
WJHG-TV
Inmates speak on Re-Entry Program success
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teaching inmates how to take accountability for their actions, and help them learn how to integrate back into society, are the main goals of the Walton Correctional Institution’s Re-Entry program. Friday, with loved ones there to support them, 31 of the facility’s inmates graduated...
WJHG-TV
Walton Co. ER still closed months after expected completion date
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Walton County residents are still without a local Emergency Room since the Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed its doors back in March. The ER was originally closed on March 18 for renovations, and was said to be re-opened in a few weeks. However, nine...
