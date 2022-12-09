Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maggie Schalow of NOVA took the path less traveled to qualify for the A-final of the girls’ 200 fly at Winter Jrs West on Saturday. When the official said “take your marks” in prelims, there were several girls in the heat that didn’t hear it. However, Schalow was the only one that didn’t leave the blocks when the starter went off. She was allowed a re-swim, and qualified for the A-final, ultimately placing 7th in the final with a 1:57.27.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO