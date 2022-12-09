Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Watch: Diehl’s 1:39, McIntosh’s 1:49 200 BK – Winter JRs East Day 4 Race Videos
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Below, you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on night four of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East. All race videos in this post are from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. GIRLS’ 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS...
swimswam.com
Watch: Maximus Williamson’s 200 BK NAG, Other Winter JRs West Day 4 Race Videos
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Below, you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on night four of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – West. All race videos in this post are from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. We’re currently missing the video from the ‘A’ final of the girls 100 free.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Summer McIntosh Makes SCY Debut with 5 Meet Records at Winter Juniors – East
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. All signs point to Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh going pro instead of swimming collegiately, but her SCY debut at Winter Juniors gave a glimpse of the damage she could already be doing in the NCAA at just 16 years old. McIntosh left Greensboro with...
swimswam.com
2022 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s been a jaw-dropping few days of racing at Winter Juniors – East. Alas, all good things must come to an end, and we’ve arrived at the final session of the meet. It’s not all bad news though, as if this morning’s swims are any indication, there’s going to be some more fast racing tonight.
swimswam.com
Alex Shackell Wins 100 Free in 47.44, Behind Only Claire Curzan in 15-16 Age Group
Alex Shackell capped off her Winter Juniors - East meet in epic fashion on Saturday night by winning the girls’ 100 freestyle final with a time of 47.44. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. 2022 WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST. December 7-10, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina.
swimswam.com
Maggie Schalow Re-Swim’s 2Fly After Starting Error, Makes A Final at Winter Jrs West
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maggie Schalow of NOVA took the path less traveled to qualify for the A-final of the girls’ 200 fly at Winter Jrs West on Saturday. When the official said “take your marks” in prelims, there were several girls in the heat that didn’t hear it. However, Schalow was the only one that didn’t leave the blocks when the starter went off. She was allowed a re-swim, and qualified for the A-final, ultimately placing 7th in the final with a 1:57.27.
swimswam.com
Luke Ellis on Training with Sandpipers Teammates: “It pushes you, that’s for sure”
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Sandpipers’ Luke Ellis swam a gutsy race in the 1,650, staying with Rex Maurer for the first 1,000 and then making his move, slowly putting distance between himself and Maurer until his lead was insurmountable. He touched at 14:49.79, his first time under 15 minutes. Ellis explains how his training prepared him for this swim, specifically training with teammates like Ilya Kharun, Bella Sims, Katie Grimes, and Claire Weinstein.
swimswam.com
Kaii Winkler Lowers 15-16 100 Free NAG Record with 42.21 Prelims Swim in Greensboro
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Kaii Winkler didn’t bother waiting for finals to swim fast today. The 16 year-old Eagle Aquatics swimmer blasted a 42.21 in this morning’s prelims session at the Winter Junior Championships – East site in Greensboro, NC, to lower his own 15-16 National Age Group record in the 100 yard freestyle.
swimswam.com
Thomas Heilman, Only 15, Gets Third 15-16 NAG Record This Week With 1:40.86 200 Fly
15 year-old Thomas Heilman set his third National Age Group record in three days tonight with a 1:40.86 effort in the 200 fly in Greensboro. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST. December 7-10, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Short Course Yards...
swimswam.com
Olympic Champ Lydia Jacoby Analyzes Her First (And Last) Winter Jr Championships
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Olympic champion in the 100 breast Lydia Jacoby got the opportunity to not only compete at her home pool in Austin but to do so at her first-ever Winter Jr Championships. Jacoby took wins in the 100 and 200 breast and set meet records in both events. The Texas freshman was pleased with her swims and happy to get the chance to get as much racing in as she could.
swimswam.com
Bella Sims Breaks Down 200 Back/200 Fly/100 Free Triple on Last Day of Winter Jrs
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Bella Sims maintained her perfect race record in Austin on the last day of Winter Jrs, taking wins in the 200 back and 200 fly as well as hitting a huge PB in the 100 free (47.16) while leading off Sandpipers 400 free relay, which would go on to win. Sims was pleased with these swims, specifically her 100 free lead-off, which was a surprise to her.
swimswam.com
Keaton Jones has “A few fun months of motivational training” Coming Off of Winter Jrs
Jones says he will be motivated by his shortcomings in the months to come before his next big focus meet. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except...
swimswam.com
Piper Enge Describes 2K Saturday Breaststroke Sets That Make Her Fearless
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Piper Enge took 2nd in the 100 breast last night to her future teammate and Olympic champion, Lydia Jacoby. Enge is coming off of a quad injury from a few weeks ago, but pulling for those last few weeks seemed to help her arm strength in the water. The high school junior describes how training has been outside of injury this fall, highlighting the Saturday morning breaststroke sets she’s been given.
swimswam.com
Claire Weinstein on Sandpiper Relays: “It’s literally the most fun thing ever”
Weinstein made big strides in a lot of her events over the weekend in Austin, notably going 1:43.9, 4:33.0, and 15:53 in her 200/500/1,650 freestyles. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin,...
swimswam.com
Maximus Williamson Wins 400 IM, 200 Free, 100 Back; Splits 19.4 on 200FR on Day 3
Maximus Williamson of Lakeside Aquatic Club won the 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 back, and split 19.4 on the 200 free relay on Day 3 in Austin. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM...
swimswam.com
Maximus Williamson Dissects 3 Win Night, Breaking Phelps’ 400 IM NAG
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maximus Williamson not only broke Michael Phelps’ last remaining NAG record by clocking a 3:39.83 400 IM to take the win… he then followed that up with wins in the 200 free AND 100 back, then split 19.4 on the clippers’ 200 free relay. Williamson takes us through his night in Austin, as well as gives us insight into his thoughts on his historic 400 IM.
swimswam.com
100 Free Champ Teagan O’Dell Reaps Benefits of Training in Mission Viejo Sprint Group
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Teagan O’Dell spent the weekend playing second fiddle to the Sandpipers girls in many of her events, but finally nabbed a win in the 100 free on the last night of racing in Austin. O’Dell recently made the move from NOVA to Mission Viejo and says for the first time ever she’s training in sprint group, which appears to be paying off.
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Did Not Hit Any of Her Goal Times This Weekend at Jrs
Katie Grimes broke multiple 15-16 NAGs, Texas Swim Center Pool records, and personal bests this weekend... but did not hit one of her goal times. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims...
swimswam.com
Cooper Lucas on LAC Pool Getting Leak, Only Being Able to Train 1.5 Hours per Day
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Cooper Lucas had a busy weekend in Austin, including Top-5 finishes in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 500 free, 200 free, and 200 fly. Lucas revealed that this fall, LAC’s training had been a bit scattered because they haven’t had access to their regular pool and have only been able to train 1.5 hours each day.
