nbc15.com
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
KIMT
Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week
A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
WGNtv.com
Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago
Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
WGNtv.com
The December 11, 2000 snowstorm
I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for Minnesota
Minnesota is still in the bullseye for a major winter storm that is set to hit midweek, but uncertainty remains over the Twin Cities' role in proceedings. The National Weather Service in its Saturday update remarked on the high liquid precipitation amounts being projected for the system, which could be as high as an inch.
Overcast clouds continue tonight with lows in the 30s
Another cloudy day across southeast Wisconsin. Overcast skies will continue with highs near 40° on Monday.
CBS 58
Afternoon Update: Winter Weather Advisory continues as snow totals come into the office
We've now just received a few other reports up to three inches in places like Sullivan, Beaver Dam at 3.5 " and officially at the airport in MIlwaukee 1.7". The heaviest band is breaking of to more spotty heavy punches of snow. The trend for gradually decreasing snow intensity will be with us now through sunset.
CBS 58
Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
wpr.org
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A winter storm expected mid to late week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The new week will feature active winter weather in North Central Wisconsin. The first couple of days will be the calm before the winter storm. Clouds will be common on Sunday and cool. Highs in the mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness Sunday night with lows in the...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second weekend of December started out with light snow and snow showers in North Central Wisconsin. Accumulations ranged from a coating to around 1″, creating slippery travel conditions. The snow showers will be tapering off Saturday evening, with clouds sticking around for Saturday night. Lows by morning Sunday in the mid to upper 20s.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Thundersnow reported as heavy snow piles up in Upper Midwest
A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through the central Plains and Upper Midwest, where a narrow band of heavy snow has piled up at the rate of 3 inches per hour and produced thunder and lightning.
CBS 58
Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
NWS issues winter weather advisory as northern Illinois could see up to 4 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory warning that up to four inches of snow are possible Friday in Lake and McHenry counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the advisory Thursday afternoon. The advisory, which goes into effect at 3 a.m. Friday, includes Lake, McHenry, Boone...
