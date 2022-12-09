ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

nbc15.com

Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
KIMT

Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week

A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm

WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
WGNtv.com

Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago

Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The December 11, 2000 snowstorm

I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: A winter storm expected mid to late week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The new week will feature active winter weather in North Central Wisconsin. The first couple of days will be the calm before the winter storm. Clouds will be common on Sunday and cool. Highs in the mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness Sunday night with lows in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second weekend of December started out with light snow and snow showers in North Central Wisconsin. Accumulations ranged from a coating to around 1″, creating slippery travel conditions. The snow showers will be tapering off Saturday evening, with clouds sticking around for Saturday night. Lows by morning Sunday in the mid to upper 20s.
WISCONSIN STATE
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
CBS 58

Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff

Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Does Illinois Require Front License Plates on Vehicles?

Nearly two-dozen states only require motorists to display one license plate on their vehicles, but what does the law say in Illinois?. According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, motorists are required to display both the front and rear license plates on their vehicles. Currently, it costs $151...
ILLINOIS STATE
