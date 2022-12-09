MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO