ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Cooke, reserves lead No. 1 South Carolina women over Liberty

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) Zia Cooke scored a season-high 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina, boosted by coach Dawn Staley’s early substitutions, beat Liberty 88-39 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (9-0) returned from a week-long break for exams. Not liking what she saw from her starting five, Staley...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy