Simpsonville police search for car thief suspects after shots fired at victim
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Police are searching for three male car thief suspects after shots were fired at a victim. That's according to a public service announcement from Simpsonville Police Department. SPD said that the three suspects were caught breaking into cars in the Simpsonville area. After being confronted, police...
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Cooke, reserves lead No. 1 South Carolina women over Liberty
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) Zia Cooke scored a season-high 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina, boosted by coach Dawn Staley’s early substitutions, beat Liberty 88-39 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (9-0) returned from a week-long break for exams. Not liking what she saw from her starting five, Staley...
