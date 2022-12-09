Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
WCNC
Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Names Victim In Northeast Charlotte Homicide
CHARLOTTTE, N.C. — Police have identified Lawrence Green, 32, as the man who was shot and killed on Tom Hunter Road late Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com. Previously...
WBTV
Free family law clinic in Mecklenburg Co. helping with custody, child support questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a free service to help people in Mecklenburg County with legal questions and there’s still time for those who are interested to sign up. Lynn Krueger-Andes is a family law attorney and she says the majority of questions the pro bono committee gets are about custody, child support, and divorce.
Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’
Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
Charlotte men swipe Apple watches, valued over $1,500, from Mooresville Target
Two Charlotte men are facing charges after police said the duo stole two Apple watches, valued at more than $1,500, from a Mooresville Target.
qcnews.com
'Justice for Shanquella' memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte
An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman's tragic death in Mexico in October. ‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday …. An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
Gun pulled on NC elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
Experts warn of puppy scams during holiday season
CHARLOTTE — A cute, new puppy may be on your child’s Christmas list this holiday season. But while you look for the next furry family members, you must be aware of new dog scams on the rise. The best way to avoid a scam is to adopt a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: Charlotte Ballet
CHARLOTTE, NC — We are highlighting Charlotte Ballet in this Carolina Insight. Charlotte Ballet is known for its strong dancers and versatile repertoire, ranging from classical ballet to bold, contemporary works. The company of 28 professional dancers annually presents six performance series in Charlotte, typically from October to May.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For ‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Rally Day
CHARLOTTE — Hundreds gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to show the world they haven’t forgotten about Shanquella Robinson. City and county leaders, local entertainers and community members turned out to Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte for a justice rally in her memory. People prayed and shared...
wccbcharlotte.com
After Decades Without A Library, A New Joint Library And Town Hall Building Opens In Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A new joint library and town hall in Pineville is now officially open this weekend. The facility held a big grand opening celebration Saturday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. The new building is in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library. It is a big deal for Pineville....
Monroe tractor-trailer crash leaves various meats in roadway
MONROE, N.C. — Around 7 a.m. Monday morning, Monroe Police Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer crash at US 74 and John Moore Rd. The driver of the tractor-trailer ran a red light and collided with the driver of a passenger car. Police say the tractor-trailer spilled into a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Independence Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday night, outbound Independence Boulevard was closed between Eastway Drive and Albemarle Road after investigators say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 8 p.m. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The accident caused major traffic delays, and...
