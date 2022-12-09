Read full article on original website
WBBJ
TV network star visits students in West Tennessee
MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday. McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school. “I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books....
WBBJ
Annual event invites community for rides, Santa, and more
MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin’s Parks & Recreation Department joined forces with the University Of Tennessee at Martin to bring a fun time for the community and visitors in the 38th annual Santa’s Village. Among the setup was a magical and bright walk through. The...
WBBJ
Christmas concert returns to fight hunger in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local establishment holds a special brunch just in time for the holiday season. The LOLO’s Christmas Brunch was held on Sunday at Hub City Brewery. This is an event that music artist LOLO puts on and performs at every year, where proceeds go to the RIFA backpack program.
WBBJ
Karen Beaird King
Karen Beaird King, age 59, a resident of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Bro. Rowdy Davis officiated the service. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service, from 12 noon until 2:00 PM, on Monday December 12, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Local gala raises money for The Place Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church holds a special event. The Salvation Army Worship Center held the Starting Anew Gala event to benefit The Place Jackson. The Place’s mission is to educate and empower women who are without adequate resources and support. The event took place on Saturday at...
WBBJ
Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity
DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
WBBJ
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
WBBJ
JTA to halt bus service on Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announces its holiday schedule. According to a press release, JTA buses will not be operating on Monday, December 26. The release says this is in honor of the Christmas holiday, which falls on the Sunday prior. Services will resume at 6 a.m....
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
radionwtn.com
Jolly Ole’ Time At Holly Jolly Christmas Parade
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and his wife Kelly were all dolled up for the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade as huge crowds lined the parade route in downtown Paris. Led by the Henry County Marching Patriots with the Jolly Ole’ Man in Red, Santa Claus, bringing up the year from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck, some 30 entries were in this year’s parade. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. Grand Marshals were members of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee; Parade Ambassadors were Larry and Kathy Ray; Honored School was Harrelson. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
William “Pedie” Cofer
William J. “Pedie” Cofer, age 65, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and. husband of Brenda McMahan Cofer, departed this life Saturday morning,. December 10, 2022 at his home. Pedie was born June 18, 1957 in Selmer, Tennessee, the son of Bonnie. Lawson Cofer Burnette and the late John William...
WBBJ
Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
WBBJ
Christmas on Main brings festivities to Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The City of Dyersburg jumpstarted their Christmas on the Square event this weekend. Several businesses in the downtown area stayed open late and even offered free samples to those in attendance. Children had the chance to meet with Santa Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch during...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
WBBJ
FHU celebrates graduates at its 2022 Commencement
HENDERSON, Tenn. —Local university celebrates graduation on their 153rd academic year. One local university hosts guests as they celebrate some major accomplishments. Freed-Hardeman University opened its doors to students, families and supporters on Saturday in honor of the fall graduation. FHU President, David Shannon, shared some key points with...
radionwtn.com
Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday
Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
WBBJ
Ice skating rink to open in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Opening night for the ice skating rink in Lexington is here!. Monday, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony that at 5 p.m. The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington.
WBBJ
Cookies offer hope in the fight against cancer
JACKSON, Tenn. —Free cookies encourage others to donate to a good cause. One nonprofit brought out the baked goods and awareness for a special cause. The Cookies for Cancer nonprofit, hosted their 5th annual Christmas event. Prior to the event, Cookies for Cancer Founder, Beth Everett, prepares free cookies...
