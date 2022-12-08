Are hostas poisonous to dogs? When I was looking to fill some of the shady parts of my garden, I kept seeing recommendations to use hostas. These plants are a favorite for gardeners and homeowners alike to bring a flash of color to a shady spot. But, as all dog owners know, it’s vital to check if plants are safe for our pets before bringing them into our homes. Hostas are, unfortunately, bad for our dogs. Although they aren’t usually fatal when eaten, they can cause gastrointestinal upset and more serious issues for smaller dogs, or dogs who have eaten a lot of these plants. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at the issues these plants and their flowers present to our pets and what you must do if your dog has eaten some.

