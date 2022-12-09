Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Vehicle bursts into flames in Cape Coral neighborhood
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A vehicle burst into flames in a Cape Coral neighborhood located in the 2800 block of NW 6th Ave. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), the fire sparked around noon. CCFD said no one was injured in the fire, and crews were able...
WINKNEWS.com
The Great White Grill sports bar to reopen in January on Sanibel
A pair of devastating hurricanes have bookended The Great White Grill’s past and present. Owner John Nader opened Sanibel Island’s only authentic pizzeria/sports bar on Dec. 21, 2004, about four months after Hurricane Charley cut across the island. On Sept. 27, the eve of Hurricane Ian wrecking the...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach woman watches as her home is demolished after Ian
A woman watched as her home was demolished before her eyes. Hurricane Ian shifted the Fort Myers Beach home off its base, so she had no choice but to tear it down. More than two months after the storm, the Oyster Bay Mobile Home Park doesn’t look much better.
"Unbuildable" lots concern some Fort Myers Beach residents
As we reported on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, they say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian, despite the fact other lots have received the go-ahead to rebuild.
Traffic Alerts: December 12
Roadblock on I-75 southbound mile marker 121 due to car crash. Heavy traffic near Bonita Beach road, expect delays. Edison Avenue is closed between Grand Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Fort Myers until 3:30 p.m. today. Please avoid the area. 7:58 A.M. Roadblock in the left and center lane on...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County
FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men shot at Marathon gas station on Fowler St in Fort Myers
Two men were shot inside a Marathon gas station in Fort Myers late Sunday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two people received gunshot wounds inside the Marathon gas station at 2938 Fowler St. just after 11 p.m. FMPD calls the incident “an isolated dispute between individuals.” Two adult men are receiving treatment in local hospitals.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims
Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
NBC 2
Fire breaks out at Salvation Army in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at The Salvation Army in Naples. The blaze is believed to be at the church located on the site at 3180 Estey Avenue. Greater Naples Fire is working to control the fire. There is no cause at...
Diamondhead Resort to reopen doors soon to provide comfort for Ian survivors
A bit of normalcy slowly returning to Fort Myers Beach as the Coste Island Cuisine reopens its doors.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city
Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event. Looking to get rid of that debris in the city.
CROW assists four Barn Owlets who fell into cabinets in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Four displaced nestling Barn Owlets are still recovering after they fell from their nest in the attic of a house under construction Friday in Bonita Springs and directly below into some cabinets. One of the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s trusted volunteers, Chad, immediately...
Grease fire severely damages Immokalee Burger King
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A grease fire significantly damaged a Burger King in Immokalee Friday evening. According to fire officials, the Burger King at 1260 N 15th Street burned the attic and roof of the restaurant building. At around 6:47 p.m., Immokalee Fire, North Collier Fire and Collier County...
Mysuncoast.com
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-75 in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he lost control while driving on I-75 near mile marker 68 in Collier County. The motorcyclist tried to change from the right lane into the left lane, where he then lost control, and the motorcycle overturned onto its side.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman’s Club of Fort Myers Beach holds Christmas tree festival for families in need
Trying to make a difference for people who lost everything in Hurricane Ian. That was the goal of the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club Saturday during a mini version of its annual Christmas tree festival. Half of the 150 trees up for auction at the event will be donated...
usf.edu
Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help
Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
