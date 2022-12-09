ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

NBC 2

Vehicle bursts into flames in Cape Coral neighborhood

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A vehicle burst into flames in a Cape Coral neighborhood located in the 2800 block of NW 6th Ave. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), the fire sparked around noon. CCFD said no one was injured in the fire, and crews were able...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Great White Grill sports bar to reopen in January on Sanibel

A pair of devastating hurricanes have bookended The Great White Grill’s past and present. Owner John Nader opened Sanibel Island’s only authentic pizzeria/sports bar on Dec. 21, 2004, about four months after Hurricane Charley cut across the island. On Sept. 27, the eve of Hurricane Ian wrecking the...
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: December 12

Roadblock on I-75 southbound mile marker 121 due to car crash. Heavy traffic near Bonita Beach road, expect delays. Edison Avenue is closed between Grand Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Fort Myers until 3:30 p.m. today. Please avoid the area. 7:58 A.M. Roadblock in the left and center lane on...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County

FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men shot at Marathon gas station on Fowler St in Fort Myers

Two men were shot inside a Marathon gas station in Fort Myers late Sunday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two people received gunshot wounds inside the Marathon gas station at 2938 Fowler St. just after 11 p.m. FMPD calls the incident “an isolated dispute between individuals.” Two adult men are receiving treatment in local hospitals.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims

Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fire breaks out at Salvation Army in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at The Salvation Army in Naples. The blaze is believed to be at the church located on the site at 3180 Estey Avenue. Greater Naples Fire is working to control the fire. There is no cause at...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city

Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Grease fire severely damages Immokalee Burger King

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A grease fire significantly damaged a Burger King in Immokalee Friday evening. According to fire officials, the Burger King at 1260 N 15th Street burned the attic and roof of the restaurant building. At around 6:47 p.m., Immokalee Fire, North Collier Fire and Collier County...
IMMOKALEE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
