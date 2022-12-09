Read full article on original website
Malkin’s late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1
Malkin’s ninth goal of the year came after Bryan Rust’s shot attempt from in close was poke-checked away.
Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday night in a game in which both teams were without key starters. Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr....
WVNews
Wilks' Panthers control playoff destiny with 4 games left
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks’ stock is on the rise. Behind Wilks’ belief in smash-mouth football and solid, opportunistic defense, Carolina has won three of its last four games and now controls its playoff destiny.
WVNews
Bears get 2 rookie defensive starters back to face Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears would like to come out of their bye week the same way they came out of a mini-bye weekend following a Thursday night game earlier this season. It was the previous time the Bears won a game, 33-14 against New England...
WVNews
49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy's first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game.
WVNews
Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run
All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
WVNews
Engram's 1-year gamble with Jaguars could net big payday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Engram gambled on himself when he signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in March. The Jaguars wanted a longer contract with the former New York Giants tight end. But Engram believed he would flourish with a fresh start outside the Big Apple’s glaring — and often harsh — spotlight, so he took less money in free agency (he got $9 million) in hopes of landing a bigger payday in 2023.
WVNews
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense.
WVNews
AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
WVNews
It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games.
WVNews
Texans play better but can't finish in loss to Cowboys
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans did a lot of good things Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they came up short late with a chance to seal the victory as their skid extended to eight games with a 27-23 loss.
South Alabama ends Alabama A&M’s winning streak
South Alabama men's basketball snapped Alabama A&M's three-game win streak on Monday evening at Elmore Gymnasium The post South Alabama ends Alabama A&M’s winning streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WVNews
Murphy to Braves, William Contreras to Brews in 3-team trade
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team deal Monday that also sent All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers. Oakland acquired catcher Manny Piña and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta...
WVNews
Bowles says it's time Buccaneers decide who they want to be
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t afford to take anything for granted in the weak NFC South. Not even with Tom Brady at quarterback.
WVNews
Cowboys' Prescott feels interception bug, vows to squash it
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has more interceptions through his first eight starts than at any point in his career. The star Dallas quarterback's response to his ninth interception of the season was impressive, leading a 98-yard drive after giving Houston a great chance to complete a big upset.
WVNews
Forward Gyasi Zardes signs 3-year deal with MLS's Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Gyasi Zardes and Major League Soccer's Austin team agreed Monday to a three-year contract. Zardes, 31, has 97 goals in 267 regular-season games for the LA Galaxy, Columbus and Colorado, including nine in 26 games after the Rapids acquired him from the Crew in April.
WVNews
Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they've surrendered. What if the takeaways don't come and the pass rush isn't...
WVNews
Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The question is no longer asked if the Philadelphia Eagles' best record in the NFL makes them the favorite out of the NFC to reach the Super Bowl, because at this point this deep into the season, they clearly are. No one has to wonder if...
WVNews
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing Monday that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth but struggling with four losses in its past five games. The Falcons (5-8) made the...
WVNews
Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. His first season in Detroit was about as bad as it could have been. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
