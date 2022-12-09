ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCCI.com

Caitlin Clark earns Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa All-American guard Caitlin Clark was named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week on Monday. This is her 14th time winning the award in her career, which is now tied for fourth-most in conference history. She also won the award last week. Clark...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

No. 10 Iowa State women roll past Jacksonville 84-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 10 Iowa State rolled past Jacksonville 84-50 on Sunday. It was the 53rd double-double of Joens’ career, helping the Cyclones (7-2) bounce back from Wednesday’s loss at Iowa. Stephanie Soares added 20 points and had eight rebounds for Iowa State.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit claims Casey's 'cheated' workers out of overtime wages

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's is facing two potential class-action lawsuits over wages. The lawsuits claim the convenience store chain is "cheating" workers out of overtime wages. The suit alleges managers require hourly employees to work after clocking out and work through unpaid dinner breaks. Some claim managers are editing...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny mom says video shows son’s brutal assault

ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Roland-Story teen pleads guilty to assault in juvenile court

STORY CITY, Iowa — A Roland-Story student and state champion wrestler charged with assaulting another student is taking a plea deal in juvenile court. Kade Blume, a Roland-Story High School student, was originally charged in adult court. Story County investigators say that earlier this year, Blume stripped the clothes...
STORY CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Art students at Ames High draw portraits for Ukrainian Refugee children impacted by the war

AMES, Iowa — Some students in Ames are using their artistic skills to instill refugee children from war-torn Ukraine with a sense of hope. If you step foot into the Ames Public Library, portraits of Ukrainian children are one the first things you see in the entryway. Every single portrait was done by an Ames High School art student throughout this current semester as part of the Memory Project.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Rain and strong winds expected Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — More active conditions roll in to start our Tuesday as rain makes its way in early in the morning and with temperatures hovering close to freezing that will bring in the chance for even some freezing rain with the highest likelihood for northern and northwestern portions of the state.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Jasper County expands program using reserve deputies as paramedics

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Throughout the last year, KCCI investigates has uncovered the struggles that Iowa's emergency medical services face in our seriesEssential: Iowa's EMS Emergency. In Iowa, EMS is not essential, meaning there's no guarantee an ambulance will show up. Sixteen departments have closed since the start of...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD officer placed on administrative leave following arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on two misdemeanor criminal charges. According to Des Moines police, Angel Perez, a five-year veteran on the force, was arrested on Sunday. Perez has been charged with OWI and possession of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Grundy County man charged in 2021 death

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with first-degree murder in the2021 death of a Reinbeck woman. Kevin Lee Halladey, 41, was arrested at Iowa State Penitentiary on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Marie Jeys. Halladey was transported back to Grundy County where he had his initial appearance.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Metro hospitals accepting toy donations for children in their care

DES MOINES, Iowa — All three Des Moines hospitals are accepting toy donations this holiday season. This year, you can donate through Amazon. MercyOne has a Children's Hospital Holiday Guide where you can find popular items patients are requesting. Broadlawns has Amazon and Target wishlists. They are hosting a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

QuikTrip faces lawsuit after allegedly selling gas to arsonist

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa QuikTrip that sold gas to an arsonist may be held liable. That's according to a U.S. district court judge. The insurance company for Southern Knolls Apartments near 14th and Indianola in Des Moines says the nearby QuikTrip sold Giovannte Curtis gas in April 2021 after he told employees he was going to use the gas for quote "nefarious" purposes.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Beaverdale woman helps decorate White House for Christmas

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're less than two weeks away from Christmas, and among the decorations at the White House are 77 Christmas trees and 84,000-holiday lights, all put together by 150 volunteers. Cheri Hill, of Beaverdale, was able to be part of the special project. Hill is a...
DES MOINES, IA

