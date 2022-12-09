Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina
Poinsettia history in the Upstate
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down.
greenville.com
Free Activities in Greenville, SC
Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
FOX Carolina
New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down.
FOX Carolina
BHP 2022 cheer state champs
The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
FOX Carolina
Ferris wheel rides discontinued following concerns from community, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City officials said the Ferris wheel attraction in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued following concerns from community members. Spartanburg officials said on Saturday, Dec. 10, community members voiced their concerns regarding the Ferris Wheel that was installed in downtown Spartanburg. Officials said they contacted...
Pet of the Week: Emily
Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!
FOX Carolina
Access to Alzheimer's drug
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
National Poinsettia Day: A look at the plant’s Upstate roots
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Poinsettia Day falls on December 12 each year. Here in the Upstate, the plant has some deep roots. The very first poinsettia in the United States was actually brought right here to Greenville. “It’s probably one of the most ubiquitous holiday decorations for hotels,...
FOX Carolina
New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of...
New trail system opens in Greenville County
PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) For decades, over 40 acres of land have been sitting behind Lakeside Park. “There’s like 40 acres of woods behind us that was just sort of sitting there vacant, so we approached Greenville County Rec and said, hey we would love to put in some trails,” said Matt Flege, executive director of […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Symphony to bring New York City holiday celebration to Peace Center
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Symphony Orchestra (GSO) announced it is bringing a New York City holiday celebration to the Peace Center with Holiday at Peace, presented by United Community Bank. The symphony’s annual Christmas extravaganza will take place Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30...
FOX Carolina
Spruce up your yard with wintertime plants
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Your yard is like your canvas to color however you like - though, we know it can be harder to plant in the wintertime. We spoke with some experts at Lichtenfelt Nurseries in Greenville County. They showed us all the ways to make your wintertime yard just as cheerful as the Holiday season.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond after tractor trails catch fire at Spartanburg business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said multiple crews responded to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County on Saturday after several tractor-trailers caught on fire. Officials said they responded to Benore Logistics after someone reported the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found several tractor trails...
WYFF4.com
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to house fire in Taylors
Ticket sales are starting for the 2023 Reedy Reels Film Festival. Ken Seay stops by Access Carolina to talk about the festival and a kickoff party happening December 12. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. FOX Carolina coat drive in full force. Updated: 3 hours ago.
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
A destructive house fire occurred on Hazel Street near Keller Road this morning in Taylors. Ticket sales are starting for the 2023 Reedy Reels Film Festival. Ken Seay stops by Access Carolina to talk about the festival and a kickoff party happening December 12. Money Matters: Investing during inflation. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Know your lawn: Clemson Extension offers soil testing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winter is a waiting period for landscaping, according to experts. However - it’s a great time to get your soil tested, so you can know how to take care of your specific yard. Experts at Clemson Extension say warm and cool season grasses are...
FOX Carolina
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
