Bomb threat triggers lockdown at Plattsburgh hospital
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh was locked down for four hours on Sunday after a bomb threat. The threat was called in just before 8 a.m. Sunday. CVPH immediately contacted state and city police. The responding agencies swept the building with a K-9 team....
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
Estimated cost to add classroom space in South Burlington increases
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up. The city is bucking a trend-- while the number of K-12 students is declining statewide, South Burlington’s student body is growing, pushing the schools beyond their capacity.
A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction holiday tradition is back on track following a COVID hiatus. Not only does the event emphasize the city’s railroad history, it gives model train hobbyists a chance to show off their stuff. 15 of them were scattered around the Five Corners...
Amid surge in sickness, NY mandates masks for visitors to health care facilities
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many hospitals in New York are once again requiring masks to walk in the door. The new state guidance going into effect at hospitals on Monday, Dec. 12, requires all adults entering any New York health care facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older who can medically tolerate a mask are also required to wear one while visiting.
Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves. For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport’s reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5-and-a-half year-old German Shorthair Pointer.
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont’s largest city on Monday sued the manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing the city to tear down its high school and build a new one at an estimated cost of more than $190 million. City officials announced in October...
Rainbow Bridge Community Center looking to gain signature support
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - New LGBTQ community center in Barre City is asking for your help to fund its mission. Rainbow Bridge Community Center opened in Barre in June. The non-profit provides programming and resources in the area for people of all ages. Leaders say they need 700 signatures to get a measure on the town meeting day ballot requesting voters grant the group 3-thousand-dollars in funding annually. Organizers say approval is crucial.
What to Do: Sunday, December 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The town of Burke is getting festive today. This morning in West Burke from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride with Santa, featuring sweet holiday treats and craft-making activities. And this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in East Burke Village, head to the Green to light the town trees and enjoy a holiday party inside the library. There will be a choral performance, more holiday treats, and prizes handed out. The events are free and open to all.
Lab-grown dairy could be on the rise, UVM researchers say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check your cabinets, and you may see a lot of products that contain milk. A doctoral student at UVM thinks that before long, a lot of that could come from a lab, not a cow. We previously told you about the process of precision fermentation, something...
Burlington considers new gun rules in an effort to stop the violence
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 2 hours ago. A former virus...
Ugly sweater 5K raises funds for community
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Runners and walkers donned their ugliest sweaters on Sunday to hit the road and raise money for the community. The holiday season is finally upon us. Trees, holiday cookies, gift wrapping and we can’t forget about those ugly sweaters. Many wore theirs on Sunday to celebrate giving back to the community.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and...
In the Garden: Gifts for Gardeners
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tools, seeds, and soil test kits can all make great gifts for gardeners on your holiday shopping list. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
Making handmade ornaments out of cut glass for the holidays
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old, some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studio in South Burlington hosted one of its glass ornament-making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich life...
Nuclear fusion breakthrough? What a new discovery could mean
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A potential breakthrough in the so-called holy grail of clean energy. Nuclear fusion happens when multiple atoms are fused into a single, larger atom generating a massive amount of energy as heat. Scientists have pursued it for decades and they say they just made a big...
Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
Colchester Police investigating hit and run
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester police are investigating a hit and run between and bicyclist and car Thursday night. Police say they are looking for a maroon Honda, who they say did not stop after hitting a bicyclist on W Lakeshore Drive. The bicyclist, 36-year-old Jason Breault, of Colchester was...
