Moreno Valley, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

While the Coachella Valley is experiencing some showers, some locals are still outdoors doing regular Sunday activities. News channel 3's Miyoshi Price drove around the valley to see how some people deal with the rain. "I think that just having my car clean for Monday, I just gonna start a new work week just the The post Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity appeared first on KESQ.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO