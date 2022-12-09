Moreno Valley, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Jacinto. The Rancho Mirage High School soccer team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on December 12, 2022, 16:00:00. The Rancho Mirage High School soccer team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yorba Linda. The South Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on December 12, 2022, 16:00:00. The South Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Riverside City College football team lost to the College of San Mateo 55-0 in the state championship Dec. 10. Rain played a major factor in the first half and immediately threw RCC off its gameplan. The opening kickoff saw San Mateo return the ball 61 yards while multiple Tigers...
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just west of Valley Way. According to the police, a BMW had been driving with great speed down the Freeway when it lost control and crashed into a fire truck.
While the Coachella Valley is experiencing some showers, some locals are still outdoors doing regular Sunday activities. News channel 3's Miyoshi Price drove around the valley to see how some people deal with the rain. "I think that just having my car clean for Monday, I just gonna start a new work week just the
Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity
San Bernardino City Manager Rob Field has announced his resignation. Field announced his decision during a closed session before Wednesday’s city council meeting, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Six council members – Councilman Ben Reynoso was absent – accepted Field’s resignation, which came after the third of three closed meetings...
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3
Police report road closure in Palm Springs
Murrieta, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Murrieta, California, which is located in Riverside County.
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Apple Valley. It happened on December 10, 2022, at about 6:12 pm, along Outer Highway 18, between Standing Rock Avenue and Erie Road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced...
A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
Riverside, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
