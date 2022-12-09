ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Jurupa Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.

Jurupa Valley High School
Canyon Springs High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Rowland Heights, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The La Serna High School soccer team will have a game with Rowland High School on December 12, 2022, 15:30:00.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
San Bernardino, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Aquinas High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Murrieta, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with Murrieta Mesa High School on December 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
MURRIETA, CA
Montclair, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hesperia High School soccer team will have a game with Montclair High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Placentia, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fullerton Union High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School - Placentia on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
PLACENTIA, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Marymount High School soccer team will have a game with Palos Verdes High School on December 10, 2022, 11:00:00.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Riverside City College shutout by College of San Mateo in state championship

The Riverside City College football team lost to the College of San Mateo 55-0 in the state championship Dec. 10. Rain played a major factor in the first half and immediately threw RCC off its gameplan. The opening kickoff saw San Mateo return the ball 61 yards while multiple Tigers...
KESQ News Channel 3

Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity

While the Coachella Valley is experiencing some showers, some locals are still outdoors doing regular Sunday activities. News channel 3's Miyoshi Price drove around the valley to see how some people deal with the rain. "I think that just having my car clean for Monday, I just gonna start a new work week just the The post Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Field steps down as SB city manager

San Bernardino City Manager Rob Field has announced his resignation. Field announced his decision during a closed session before Wednesday’s city council meeting, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Six council members – Councilman Ben Reynoso was absent – accepted Field’s resignation, which came after the third of three closed meetings...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
vvng.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Apple Valley. It happened on December 10, 2022, at about 6:12 pm, along Outer Highway 18, between Standing Rock Avenue and Erie Road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
