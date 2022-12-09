ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger discontinues popular buffalo ranch popcorn snack leaving shoppers furious as one fumes ‘think of the children’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago
KROGER shoppers are asking the company to “think of the children” after a popular buffalo ranch popcorn snack was discontinued.

Customers shared their frustrations over the snack being removed from shelves on social media, prompting the company to explain why the decision was made.

Kroger shoppers expressed their frustration when a popular snack was taken off store shelves Credit: Getty

“We are sorry that the Kroger Buffalo Ranch Popcorn was discontinued in all stores across the country,” Kroger wrote on its official Twitter account.

“The popcorn was discontinued do [sic] to poor sales across the country. We have shared a copy of your post with our Marketing Department for review.”

Kroger also shared a recipe so shoppers could make their own version.

However, the explanation did little for some customers, who still lamented the loss of their favorite treat.

“I miss these so much…they discontinued in my area,” one woman wrote with crying emojis.

“Please, please, please @kroger please think of the children!!!”

Kroger responded: “We understand how frustrating it must be, to not be able to find a snack you miss.

“We'll let our leadership know how much you want us to bring back our buffalo ranch popcorn. Thanks for reaching out!”

DISCONTINUED DRAMA

The news comes as Kroger confirmed it had discontinued a popular drink last month.

"Kroger stopped making these and every day I am overcome with fury," a Twitter user said.

They included in their tweet a photo of the Private Selections Mocha Espresso Beverage.

Kroger was quick to respond to the customer's wrath.

Kroger said: "Hi there! We are sorry to hear this. Unfortunately, the Private Selection Mocha Espresso Beverage was discontinued.

"We will share your request to carry this again with our Product Merchandise team. Thank you and have a great evening!"

A trip to their website simply shows that, for either delivery or shipping, the item is "out of stock."

The 15oz coffee drinks were reportedly made with real milk and sugar.

Kroger recently discontinued another popular item - a jelly.

A representative said: “We’re sorry you’ve been unable to find our Kroger Apple Jelly.

“Unfortunately this item has been discontinued. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and hope you have a great rest of your weekend.”

The shopper had gushed over the sweet treat, describing it as the "best" and "underrated".

Kroger has already told shoppers that the decision to discontinue any product is not one that is "taken lightly".

They noted: "It takes a lot of effort and time to discontinue a product, so we won't take that decision lightly.

"We have a team that continually analyzes sales for all of the products we carry, looking at sales results over the years as well as consulting with our store managers."

Sharon Lee Allen
3d ago

Children must learn things come and go. That’s part of life. Teach your child that things are not constant.

