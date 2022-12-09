WSU: Eric Wedge will not return to Shocker Baseball Program

In October Shocker Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge stepped away from the baseball program due to health reasons. On Thursday WSU Athletic Director Kevin Saal said in a news release that Wedge will not return to the program in 2023.

The statement says that Interim head coach Loren Hibbs will lead the baseball program during the 2023 season.”

Prior to joining the Shockers program, Hibbs led the University of North Carolina-Charlotte 49ers for 27 seasons.

The statement says Hibbs will be assisted by Mike Pelfrey, Mike Sirianni, Nate Brisco, and Connor Behrens in the 2023 season.

Wedge led the Shockers since May 29, 2019, with an overall record of 65-61. He played for the Shockers from 1987 to 1989, leading the team to a College World Series win in 1989.