Fix your car at home? AutoNation acquisition will do it
The nation’s largest car dealer, AutoNation of Fort Lauderdale, took another step on Monday to keep repeat business flowing by acquiring a national repair firm that will fix your car at home. The firm announced it has agreed to pay $190 million to buy RepairSmith, which is based in Los Angeles and operates more than 100 outlets in Florida. The buyout is expected to close in the first quarter ...
floridianpress.com
Levine Cava Warns of ‘Skyrocketing’ Insurance Premiums
Mami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a letter to Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R) and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R), addressing insurance premium concerns. The issue has alarmed Florida residents and lawmakers, and Mayor Levine Cava is now calling on Passidomo and Renner to address skyrocketing...
niceville.com
Alleged massive Florida health care fraud scheme leads to nine arrests
FLORIDA – Nine Florida residents have been arrested for charges related to orchestrating an alleged $37 million health care fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The nine were arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being...
luxury-houses.net
This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million
396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022 List
December 8, 2022 – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, this prestigious award highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation and amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, were part of this study. The rankings feature the top 255 centers nationwide.
Orlando Health celebrates milestone in construction of new patient tower
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Clermont City officials celebrated a major milestone in the construction of its new, 95-bed patient tower. On Thursday, the final beam of the new hospital expansion was moved into place in Lake County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
villages-news.com
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board set to re-vote on superintendent position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board once again will vote on whether Superintendent Vickie Cartwright gets to keep her job or not. Last month the school board decided to fire her in a 5 to 4 vote. Four of the outgoing members who voted for Cartwright’s...
calleochonews.com
Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works
Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
AGAIN: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, This Time Northbound
Detours Announced. Closure Set For This Week. “Diverging Diamond” At Glades And 95 Nearing Completion. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close I-95 in Boca Raton this week. The latest closure will affect northbound traffic which […]
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: John Herbst
There was a plot twist this week in the drama surrounding the swearing in for one of Fort Lauderdale’s new commissioners. Among John Herbst’s opponents who had challenged his election was Fort Lauderdale’s mayor. After being sworn in this week, Commissioner Herbst’s first order of business was...
foxsports640.com
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
kennythepirate.com
Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers
Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
South Florida Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Her Role In A Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington has sentenced Ruth Bianca Fernandez (39, Pompano Beach) to three years in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to commit health care fraud and for making a false statement in a matter involving a federal health care
airwaysmag.com
Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On
DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
WFTV
Photos: Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday food giveaway
Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday giveaway The food drive included ham, turkey, fresh produce, dairy and non-perishable items. (WFTV/WFTV)
Miami New Times
Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets
At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
Bay News 9
Affordable homes planned to help ease housing crisis
BITHLO, Fla. — Tim McKinney, the CEO of United Global Outreach, says he has updated plans to build affordable homes, beginning in UGO’s Transformation Village in Orange County’s Bithlo community. McKinney built a model of what the homes will look like. He says they aren’t tiny homes, but rather smaller-scale homes that are much like regular homes designed for simple, streamlined construction, so they would only cost about $50 - $60 thousand each.
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
