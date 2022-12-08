ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fix your car at home? AutoNation acquisition will do it

The nation’s largest car dealer, AutoNation of Fort Lauderdale, took another step on Monday to keep repeat business flowing by acquiring a national repair firm that will fix your car at home. The firm announced it has agreed to pay $190 million to buy RepairSmith, which is based in Los Angeles and operates more than 100 outlets in Florida. The buyout is expected to close in the first quarter ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridianpress.com

Levine Cava Warns of ‘Skyrocketing’ Insurance Premiums

Mami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a letter to Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R) and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R), addressing insurance premium concerns. The issue has alarmed Florida residents and lawmakers, and Mayor Levine Cava is now calling on Passidomo and Renner to address skyrocketing...
niceville.com

Alleged massive Florida health care fraud scheme leads to nine arrests

FLORIDA – Nine Florida residents have been arrested for charges related to orchestrating an alleged $37 million health care fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The nine were arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being...
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million

396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022 List

December 8, 2022 – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, this prestigious award highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation and amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, were part of this study. The rankings feature the top 255 centers nationwide.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
calleochonews.com

Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works

Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, This Time Northbound

Detours Announced. Closure Set For This Week. “Diverging Diamond” At Glades And 95 Nearing Completion. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close I-95 in Boca Raton this week. The latest closure will affect northbound traffic which […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: John Herbst

There was a plot twist this week in the drama surrounding the swearing in for one of Fort Lauderdale’s new commissioners. Among John Herbst’s opponents who had challenged his election was Fort Lauderdale’s mayor. After being sworn in this week, Commissioner Herbst’s first order of business was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
JC Post

Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
BOCA RATON, FL
kennythepirate.com

Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers

Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
airwaysmag.com

Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On

DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets

At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
MIAMI, FL
Bay News 9

Affordable homes planned to help ease housing crisis

BITHLO, Fla. — Tim McKinney, the CEO of United Global Outreach, says he has updated plans to build affordable homes, beginning in UGO’s Transformation Village in Orange County’s Bithlo community. McKinney built a model of what the homes will look like. He says they aren’t tiny homes, but rather smaller-scale homes that are much like regular homes designed for simple, streamlined construction, so they would only cost about $50 - $60 thousand each.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL

