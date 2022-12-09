Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County (PAL) 12th Annual Holiday with Heroes, Shop with a Hero

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Related
shorelocalnews.com
Showboat brought holiday cheer to residents of Stanley Holmes Village in AC
ATLANTIC CITY NJ (December 12, 2022) – Showboat Atlantic City Owner and Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments President Brandon Dixon served up a complimentary holiday meal to the residents of Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City. The executives and team members of Showboat Hotel and Tower Investments dished out a delicious dinner including turkey, steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and dessert in the village’s community center where residents could dine in or take the meals to go.
CBS News
How a Gloucester County town brings you closer to Christmas
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Plenty of people braved the cold weather for a good cause in South Jersey Saturday night. Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, is back for its second year. So many people bundled up to get into the holiday spirit. With a big carousel,...
Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife
An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
Florida-Bound Sailboat That Left From NJ Reported Missing
A sailboat headed to Florida from New Jersey has been reported missing by the US Coast Guard.Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) and is headed toward Marathon, FL, the US Coast Guard said.The vessel is a 30-foot Catalina with a bluish-pu…
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
Trenton, NJ Man Arrested Involved In Atlantic City Shooting
December 11, 2022 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Atlantic City Police Department reports, that on December 6, 2022, a shooting investigation…
AC Council President Challenges Ventnor Mayor on ‘Whites Only’ Claim
In a fiery on-air exchange, Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt directly and forcefully challenged Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Hotlzman’s “Whites Only” comments regarding the use of the Atlantic City ice skating rink. Holtzman did not budge one inch from the public claim that she made...
Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Polic in Brick Township responded to the local Walmart store after a loss prevention officer called 9-1-1 regarding an erratic man with a knife inside the store. In reaction to the threat, the store was evacuated. At around 2:40 pm, officers arrived to find David Brennan, 32, holding a large switchblade or folding-style knife. Described by police as “acting threatening and erratic,” the department said Brennan refused to obey their commands. After a few minutes, backup police officers arrived and after negotiations with Brennan failed, officers decided to move in and force Brennan physically to the The post Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Overturn Accident Takes Out Pole in Toms River
The accident happened on Massachusetts Avenue, near Rt 70. No serious injuries are being reported. Expect detours for several hours for cleanup and repairs.
seaislenews.com
Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office
Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
New Mr. Softee Ice Cream Store Opening in Cape May Court House, NJ
You never know where you'll find inspiration. Brian McDowell is a classic entrepreneur. He's an idea man, and he never knows when the next big thing will hit him. Brian was watching the movie, "The Founder,", starring Michael Keaton. It's the 2016 biopic that follows the life of Ray Kroc. Kroc is seen as the visionary, who helped expand Mcdonald's to the behemoth company it is today.
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Bucks County firefighter injured battling warehouse fire
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) A firefighter is injured putting out a warehouse fire in Bucks County. Investigators are now trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.The 2-Alarm fire at Ebooksweb on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township started around nine Saturday morning.Investigators say a firefighter from the Nottingham Fire Company fell through the roof.CBS3 was told he'll be okay.
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
Comments / 0