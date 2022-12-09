ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County (PAL) 12th Annual Holiday with Heroes, Shop with a Hero

By Cindy Fertsch
 3 days ago
shorelocalnews.com

Showboat brought holiday cheer to residents of Stanley Holmes Village in AC

ATLANTIC CITY NJ (December 12, 2022) – Showboat Atlantic City Owner and Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments President Brandon Dixon served up a complimentary holiday meal to the residents of Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City. The executives and team members of Showboat Hotel and Tower Investments dished out a delicious dinner including turkey, steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and dessert in the village’s community center where residents could dine in or take the meals to go.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife

An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ

- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Florida-Bound Sailboat That Left From NJ Reported Missing

A sailboat headed to Florida from New Jersey has been reported missing by the US Coast Guard.Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) and is headed toward Marathon, FL, the US Coast Guard said.The vessel is a 30-foot Catalina with a bluish-pu…
CAPE MAY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Polic in Brick Township responded to the local Walmart store after a loss prevention officer called 9-1-1 regarding an erratic man with a knife inside the store. In reaction to the threat, the store was evacuated. At around 2:40 pm, officers arrived to find David Brennan, 32, holding a large switchblade or folding-style knife. Described by police as “acting threatening and erratic,” the department said Brennan refused to obey their commands. After a few minutes, backup police officers arrived and after negotiations with Brennan failed, officers decided to move in and force Brennan physically to the The post Man with large knife taken down by police inside Brick Walmart appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
seaislenews.com

Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office

Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

New Mr. Softee Ice Cream Store Opening in Cape May Court House, NJ

You never know where you'll find inspiration. Brian McDowell is a classic entrepreneur. He's an idea man, and he never knows when the next big thing will hit him. Brian was watching the movie, "The Founder,", starring Michael Keaton. It's the 2016 biopic that follows the life of Ray Kroc. Kroc is seen as the visionary, who helped expand Mcdonald's to the behemoth company it is today.
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County firefighter injured battling warehouse fire

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) A firefighter is injured putting out a warehouse fire in Bucks County. Investigators are now trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.The 2-Alarm fire at Ebooksweb on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township started around nine Saturday morning.Investigators say a firefighter from the Nottingham Fire Company fell through the roof.CBS3 was told he'll be okay.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

