Regional bank from northwest Washington buys Columbia branches in Waldport, Newport and five other communities
A small, regional bank in northwest Washington has agreed to buy Columbia Bank’s branches in Waldport and Newport along with others in five rural Oregon and Washington communities. 1st Security Bank of Mountlake Terrace, Wash. said it plans to retain staff and keep all locations open after the transaction...
Performance venues, arts groups ask Oregon lawmakers for more COVID recovery funds
Performing arts organizations in Oregon say they’re still struggling to recover from the economic blow of COVID-19. They’re asking the Legislature for another round of funding to help them get back on their feet. Venues that rely on live audiences were among the hardest hit by the pandemic....
Oregon’s Legislative Emergency Board approves $10 million for public defender crisis, six other requests
SALEM — Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to help deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money. Friday’s infusion of cash by the Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board comes...
Oregon’s top election official seeks more money to combat election misinformation, investigate complaints
SALEM — Citing an increase in misinformation, complaints and time-consuming public records requests from election deniers, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is seeking roughly $2 million over the next two years to hire more staff dedicated to election security and oversight. That sum includes two new election complaint...
