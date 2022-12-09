Read full article on original website
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Airport staff to strike for eight days over Christmas
Customs officials at major airports have voted to strike for eight days over Christmas and New Year.Border Force staff will walk out from 23-26 and 28-31 December.More follows...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Train strikes over Christmas as RMT’s Mick Lynch announces more rail walkouts
The RMT union has announced that its planned rail strikes in the coming weeks will go ahead, with additional industrial action to take place over Christmas.Following a meeting with Network Rail, the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch told reporters on Monday that the RMT was giving its members a week to vote on the organisation’s most recent offer – but was advising them to reject it.“At the moment we’ve not got the means to a solution,” Mr Lynch said.Despite putting the offer to union members, Mr Lynch announced that all of its planned rail strikes in December and January...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Postal workers begin Christmas strike action over bitter pay dispute
Postal workers at Royal Mail have begun a wave of strikes in the run-up to Christmas that will impact services across the UK. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) have called on their members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to strike on 9 December, 11 December, 14 December and 15 December. The walkouts involve 115,000 workers and are taking place due to a bitter dispute over pay and conditions. The union has said its members want a pay rise that matches the soaring cost of living. The union claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay...
Fears of Christmas chaos as more workers vote to strike
Fears of a Christmas of chaos were tonight looming ever larger, with votes by ambulance workers, railway staff and Eurostar security officers to strike over pay and conditions. The ballot results came as Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and sixth form college staff took to picket lines at scores of locations across the UK in one of the biggest days of industrial action of recent years.As deliveries of letters and parcels were halted and delayed, Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson accused the Communication Workers Union of doing “everything they can to destroy Christmas”. But the CWU’s general...
Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike
Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own...
Thousands of Royal Mail workers rally outside parliament on day of strike action
Royal Mail workers have gathered to rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.Thousands of employees from the Communication Workers Union were seen dressed in fluorescent jackets, with as many as 15,000 Royal Mail workers expected to attend the demonstration.“No one wants to be on strike... these big companies need to wake up and appreciate their workers,” one protester said.The next will take place on Sunday 11 December, while action is also planned for Christmas Eve.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fight breaks out in Turkish parliament, leaving opposition MP in intensive carePrisoners could be held in police cells to tackle overcrowding, justice minister saysPope Francis cries for Ukraine war victims during address in Rome
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
BBC
Bristol post workers 'told to bin leaflets' due to mail backlog
Postal workers have allegedly been told to bin large amounts of undelivered out-of-date paid-for leaflets while dealing with a backlog. The Bristol Mail Centre often makes no attempt to deliver paid-for marketing campaigns, according to Ben Watts of the Communications Workers Union (CWU). Mr Watts said staff had reported being...
Strike news live – Christmas Eve travel chaos looms as more rail walkouts announced
Christmas Eve travel chaos is on the cards after new rail walkouts were announced on Monday. Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming...
Christmas strikes: Busiest days for arrivals at six airports hit by UK Border Force walkouts
As members of the PCS union who work for UK Border Force prepare to go on strike, The Independent has identified the days and locations when pressure will be highest.Staff who normally check the passports of arriving passengers will walk out on 23-26 and 28-31 December inclusive in a row about pay, pensions and job security.Heathrow, by far the busiest of the airports, will feel the effects most strongly on the first day of the strike.According to calculations from the flight data specialist Cirium, 583 flights with 126,700 seats are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on 23 December. While...
Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays
Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
Train strikes: Taxpayers ‘paid £300k per rail worker’ during Covid, says transport secretary
The transport secretary has claimed taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during the Covid pandemic – and insisted that “reform of the rail industry” is essential.Mark Harper was answering questions from by MPs on the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday morning. Over the next month, members of the RMT union are scheduled to strike on 12 days. It is the largest industrial action on the railways since the 1980s, in a dispute over pay, job security and working arrangements.Mr Harper said: “It’s not just a pay dispute. It’s about reform of the rail...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Border Force workers to launch series of strikes over Christmas in pay dispute
Border Force workers are to launch a series of strikes over Christmas in a bitter dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.The Public and Commercial Services union announced its members working at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.The union has already announced strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions, the Highways Agency and among driving examiners.Around 1,000 Border Force workers will strike on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31.They keep saying their door is open, but it is a very strange door because...
Travellers warned of Christmas disruption amid more strikes
Travellers have been warned to expect cancellations and delays around Christmas as strikes cause disruption.Affected airports have voiced their disappointment at the industrial action due to be taken by Border Force workers at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff across eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.Some flights are likely to be cancelled, according to Manchester Airport, and the Airport Operators Association (AOA) said if the strikes cannot be averted then “concrete and deliverable contingency measures” must be put in place.Border Force guards at airports in England, Scotland and Wales are to take strike action for eight days over...
BBC
