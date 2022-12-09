ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TSSAA votes to allow high school athletes to profit from their name, image, or likeness

By Adam Mintzer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dfr8c_0jcaXz6E00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee high school athletes don’t have to wait until college to profit off their talents anymore.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) changed its bylaws Thursday.

“Students may receive payment for activities not related to the performance provided that they are carried out in a manner that does not suggest or reasonably suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of the TSSAA school.”

However, some coaches still haven’t figured out if they think this move is a good idea for their teams and athletes.

Vols WR Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt Hotels

They think this could extend to larger deals for some students than just getting paid for coaching on the side.

“We have families that need extra streams of revenue and income coming in. Some of these young men can use this to save money for when they are going to college. I just want things to stay above board,” said Hillsboro High School head football coach Anthony Brown.

It was a concern shared by East Nashville High head football coach Jamaal Stewart.

“You mix athletics, money, and kids you really don’t know what you are going to get,” he said. “I just don’t want these kids to feel like they are being used.”

Brown and Stewart also worried that while the change in the bylaws doesn’t seem to allow athletes to be poached by other teams with potential endorsement deals or an incentive from wealthy alumni, they weren’t sure how that would be monitored.

“On the outside looking in, a private school or a certain type of school can say, ‘If you come over here, we can print you these shirts out to sell and no one will ever know,'” Stewart said.

They also questioned whether kids who are often already going to jobs before or after practice or bringing their younger siblings to sit in the stands while they train would have time and enough oversight to carefully review these deals.

“So now you have kids and families that are probably working two to three jobs to survive, and now you want them to read the fine print of these contracts?” Stewart asked.

But the internal conflict rose within them while they were thinking about what a few thousand dollars would mean to some of these families.

Four local athletes garner Mr. Football honors

“A lot of our kids do work and have part-time jobs,” said Lewis County High School head football coach Derek Rang. “[They} are familiar with having a job and being accountable and reliable from that end of it.”

Rang said as a more rural school, he is less concerned than others about his athletes being lured to another program. He explained that many of them grew up with their teammates and would find it difficult to attend a school farther away from home.

Attorney Daniel Greene with Newman & Lickstein has expertise in name, image, and likeness (NIL) law and said Tennessee is one of about 20 or more states to recently approve endorsements for high school athletes.

Greene said as more states decided to permit NIL, it became harder for other states to resist.

“Everybody in this country has the right to publicity. And for a long time, that right to publicity was not extended to college athletes pursuant to NCAA rules. And a lot of high school athletes, as well, based on the varying bylaws and rules of the various high school athletic associations,” Greene said.

He explained that if a state does not permit NIL now, they could be opening themselves up to potential lawsuits.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“I think they want to get ahead of any rule that might prohibit NIL,” he said. “Somebody could go to challenge a rule for a state that doesn’t permit this and say it is against the right to publicity and they could point to a bunch of the states that have changed their rules in the past 12 months.”

Yet, while the rules for the athletes have changed, coaches hope the game itself stays the same.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Moves Up In Dec. 12 AP Poll

The Tennessee men’s basketball team moved up a spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll after another 2-0 week. The Vols extended their winning streak to eight games thanks to a blowout victory over Eastern Kentucky and a narrow neutral site win over then-No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Former College Basketball Star Lines up Six-Figure Donation to His Alma Mater

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) just received a huge donation from one of their own. According to a press release, former Blue Raider student-athlete Chase Miller donated six figures to the Build Blue Campaign. The announcement was made by the Blue Raider Athletic Association on Dec. 7. Miller was a member of the men's basketball program during his time at the university from 2015-2019. He now works in commercial real estate. While on the team, he competed in two NCAA Tournaments, an NIT, and contributed to 92 wins. He was a fan favorite. They often chanted, "Miller Time! Miller Time!" during the games. As a result of the donation, he will have naming rights to the men's basketball head coach's office. The donation also goes toward a major renovation of the Murphy Center on campus.
MURFREESBORO, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee’s Win Against Maryland

Tennessee basketball won its eighth straight game Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 13 Maryland, 56-53, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Vols jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead before withstanding a furious second half Maryland run. New York natives Zakai Zeigler and Tobe Awaka stepped up big for Tennessee in the narrow victory.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt sees veteran defensive lineman announce entry into transfer portal

Malik Langham is the latest Vanderbilt player to announce his entry into the transfer portal, and this time he did it on Instagram. The veteran defender, who began his career at Florida for one season, played in all 12 games this year, and started in 8 games. He made 13 tackles with 0.5 TFLs this year, including a season-best 4 tackles at Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Jason Witten Reportedly Candidate For High School Coaching Job

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten could be in line for a new head coaching gig. According to FootballScoop, Lipscomb Academy is targeting Witten as its next head coach. Lipscomb Academy lost head coach Trent Dilfer to UAB last week. He elevated the Mustangs into a "nationally recognized" program. Per...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Tennessee

Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice

The word “choice” is doing a lot of work these days in Gov. Bill Lee’s government. “Choice,” as defined by the Oxford English dictionary, can be used as a noun or an adverb. The former refers to “the act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two possibilities,” while the latter refers to […] The post In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Brigadier General Ross to Head TN Department of Military

(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective January 21, 2023. Ross succeeds Major General Jeff Holmes, who will retire after 43 years of military service. “General Holmes has...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students given free shoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Christmas came early for nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students Friday when a Nashville-based company fitted them with shoes. Genesco Inc. brought its Cold Feet, Warm shoes community shoe fitting event to Park Avenue Elementary Friday morning. More than 225 employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fitted students with new shoes, socks, and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac were also there for an extra surprise.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy