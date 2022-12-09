ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

Titusville Branch Manager Reba Williams Named Jeffco’s Librarian of the Year

Titusville Library Branch Manager Reba Williams has been was named the 2022 Jefferson County Public Library Association (JCPLA) Librarian of The Year Award. The award is given by the JCPLA, whose members include employees of nearly 40 county libraries, to celebrate individuals or organizations that have made a significant contribution to libraries in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Can Birmingham become an entrepreneurial city?

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John R. Whitman. I’m an entrepreneur and a business academic from the northeast who happily married into Birmingham. Prior to Birmingham, I spent four years helping to build an entrepreneurial...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lament and Hope brings attention to gun violence, honors those lost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With gun violence continuing to be a problem around the country and locally, many showed up Saturday to honor those lost and to bring awareness to the issue. Celebrating the lives of those lost to violence, Faith in Action Alabama and Birmingham Peacemakers hosted their Lament...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

After split, Methodists go in different directions

After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Bluestone Coke plant that polluted North Birmingham for decades agrees to $925K fine

Jefferson County Department of Health on Friday levied the largest fine issued by the agency in it’s history against Bluestone Coke, a coke foundry owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that has released hazardous emissions and pollutants on the surrounding majority-Black communities of Fairmont, Collegeville, and Harriman Park in North Birmingham for years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Walker County Humane and Adoption Center halts intake of animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to overwhelming demand, the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center is no longer accepting new animals until after Christmas. The center’s director, Kay Farley, says their numbers are getting out of hand. She says they are hosting well over 100 cats and dogs this month. Getting through the holiday season, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy