A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
birminghamtimes.com
Titusville Branch Manager Reba Williams Named Jeffco’s Librarian of the Year
Titusville Library Branch Manager Reba Williams has been was named the 2022 Jefferson County Public Library Association (JCPLA) Librarian of The Year Award. The award is given by the JCPLA, whose members include employees of nearly 40 county libraries, to celebrate individuals or organizations that have made a significant contribution to libraries in Jefferson County.
wbrc.com
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets. Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included: Mya Agnello, Cullman Aidan Clark, Montgomery Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland Anaya McCullum, Montgomery Jayda Mullins, Hoover Janiah Pickett, Birmingham Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts Jakobe Reed, Adamsville Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
Comeback Town: Can Birmingham become an entrepreneurial city?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John R. Whitman. I’m an entrepreneur and a business academic from the northeast who happily married into Birmingham. Prior to Birmingham, I spent four years helping to build an entrepreneurial...
wbrc.com
Lament and Hope brings attention to gun violence, honors those lost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With gun violence continuing to be a problem around the country and locally, many showed up Saturday to honor those lost and to bring awareness to the issue. Celebrating the lives of those lost to violence, Faith in Action Alabama and Birmingham Peacemakers hosted their Lament...
After split, Methodists go in different directions
After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
alreporter.com
Bluestone Coke plant that polluted North Birmingham for decades agrees to $925K fine
Jefferson County Department of Health on Friday levied the largest fine issued by the agency in it’s history against Bluestone Coke, a coke foundry owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that has released hazardous emissions and pollutants on the surrounding majority-Black communities of Fairmont, Collegeville, and Harriman Park in North Birmingham for years.
wbrc.com
Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
Former UAB football player apologizes, pleads guilty in nurse practioner’s police chase death: ‘I will pray for you,’ twin sister says
It was a moment of remorse, mercy, forgiveness, and tears in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday morning. The man charged in the Vestavia Hills police chase that ended with a crash that killed a Homewood woman pleaded guilty to her death and offered a public apology to her family. Jordan...
wbrc.com
Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.
wbrc.com
‘It’s something you never get over’: Community honors loved ones lost to violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families of those lost to violence gathered Friday to honor their loved ones. The balloon release was organized by Brittney Otis. He son, Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore, Jr., was just five years old when he was caught in the crossfire of a family argument. It happened in 2019 at a north Birmingham apartment complex.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware. The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow. Throughout the...
wbrc.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
Walker County Humane and Adoption Center halts intake of animals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to overwhelming demand, the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center is no longer accepting new animals until after Christmas. The center’s director, Kay Farley, says their numbers are getting out of hand. She says they are hosting well over 100 cats and dogs this month. Getting through the holiday season, […]
