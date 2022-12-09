BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO