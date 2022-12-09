Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WATCH Video Shows MN Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman (Update)
This incident happened back in March of this year in Mahnomen county. A Mahnomen County Deputy, Czerny chased and eventually stopped a speeding vehicle. While attempting to apprehend the occupants of the car a women got out and pointed a gun at the deputy. The deputy fired his weapon, wounding...
Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail
Police say a person who was being held at Beltrami County Jail has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, with the person found by staff "attempting to take their own life." The individual was treated by...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Public Nuisance. Benjamin Parker III, 47, of East Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violating Registration Requirements or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire...
Winter conditions may be cause for two-vehicle crash; Three people hurt
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Snowy and icy conditions may be the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Becker County that left three people injured. The crash happened on Highway 34 about 25 minutes east of Detroit Lakes. A pickup truck and an SUV were both on Highway 34,...
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
Sanford Health opens Vivaz Medical Spa in Bemidji
Dec. 9—BEMIDJI — Just in time for the holiday season, Sanford Health's Vivaz Medical Spa held its grand opening in Bemidji on Friday, Dec. 9. Located at 2317 Bemidji Ave. N, formerly MedExpress. which closed in 2020,. the building has undergone extensive renovations to prepare it for its...
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
