ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
BEMIDJI, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 8, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Public Nuisance. Benjamin Parker III, 47, of East Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violating Registration Requirements or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire...
CROOKSTON, MN
gowatertown.net

Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery

BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
BEMIDJI, MN
YAHOO!

Sanford Health opens Vivaz Medical Spa in Bemidji

Dec. 9—BEMIDJI — Just in time for the holiday season, Sanford Health's Vivaz Medical Spa held its grand opening in Bemidji on Friday, Dec. 9. Located at 2317 Bemidji Ave. N, formerly MedExpress. which closed in 2020,. the building has undergone extensive renovations to prepare it for its...
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop

BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
BACKUS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy