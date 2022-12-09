Read full article on original website
Roundup: Delphos Jefferson beats New Bremen to stay unbeaten
DELPHOS — Lyv Lindeman had 22 points and Rylynn Marquiss scored 11 for the 5-0 Wildcats. MCGUFFEY — USV (3-3) bounced back from a 22-12 halftime deficit by outscoring P-G 40-17 in the second half. Nevaeh Lowery had 15 points and Kennedy Hall scored 12 for Upper Scioto Valley. Peyton Diller had 19 points and Ava Huffman scored seven for Pandora-Gilboa (1-6).
Roundup: Bluffton 4 reach double digits in triumph
BLUFFTON — Carson Soper (14), Wade Ginther (12), Marek Donaldson (11) and Landen Worcester (11) scored in double digits for the host Pirates. LIMA — The Pioneers outscored C-R 16-9 in the third quarter after leading 26-24 at halftime. Landon Callahan had 22 points, six rebounds and four steals, Caleb Kiser had 11 points and six rebounds and Dawson Clay finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Temple Christian (2-3).
Roundup: Upper Scioto Valley opens NWCC play with victory against Waynesfield-Goshen
WAYNESFIELD — Upper Scioto Valley improved to 4-0 on the season with a 69-48 victory Friday night against Waynesfield-Goshen in the Northwest Central Conference opener for both teams. Maddox Underwood (20), Drew Stephens (19) and Alex Sanders (10) each scored in double digits for USV. Jayden Elliott led W-G...
Boys basketball: Columbus Grove edges Ada
COLUMBUS GROVE — It took a little while for Columbus Grove to shake off the rust. However, in the end, Columbus Grove managed to make enough plays down the stretch to hold off Ada, 53-52, in a Northwest Conference boys basketball thriller Friday night at Columbus Grove. It was...
Wrestling: Columbus Grove places second at Lincolnview Invitational
MIDDLE POINT – Longtime Columbus Grove head wrestling coach Eric “Ernie” Siefker realizes that it will take some time before his team will be clicking on all cylinders. A good portion of Siefker’s wrestlers got a late start to the wrestling season, due to the success of the football team this fall. Columbus Grove made a run all the way to the Division VI state semifinals, where it was defeated by Marion Local, the eventual state champion.
90th birthday: Helen Dunahay Thomas
LIMA — Helen Dunahay Thomas is celebrating her 90th birthday. A card shower would be appreciated, mailed to 102 E. North St., Elida, OH 45807. You may also join us in a celebration at the Elk Lodge Dining Room at 302 W. North St., Lima, from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.
Roses and Thorns
The roses are sweet, but the thorns are quite prickly this week. Rose: To the family and friends of Bath teacher Amanda Markley, who helped bring a vision of Rockefeller Center to her backyard as she battles aggressive cancer. It’s heartwarming to see people come together with a thoughtful gesture like this.
One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township
AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
Police calls
3000 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 200 block of East 10th Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday. 300 block of Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday. 1800 block of...
Krista Hubbell Named REALTOR® of the Year
SIDNEY— Krista Hubbell, Broker, Plus One Professionals Realty has been named the 2023 REALTOR® of the Year by the Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS®. This award is presented to a REALTOR® member who represents the outstanding attributes of the REALTOR® profession. The award recognizes REALTORS® who have made a real commitment to the real estate industry.
DECA Marketplace at Lima Senior
LIMA —Lima Senior High School students learning about entrepreneurship will run a DECA Marketplace from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in the high school cafeteria. The community is invited to come and do some shopping of products created by 10 student businesses. The Marketplace will be during...
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
Veterans, families share holiday cheer at second annual brunch
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Veterans Service Commission shared holiday warmth with local veterans and their families with a free brunch at the Wapakoneta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8445 on Sunday. This is the second year of the event, a brainchild of the county Veterans Services office. They...
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
When the weather revolts, certainties dissolve and binaries blur as members of two reading groups converge at the intersection of theory and practice to reshape their lives, relationships, and reality itself. Two reading groups, unofficially called Love and Anti-Love, falter amidst political friction and signs of environmental collapse. Participation offers a prescient look at communication in a time of rupture: anonymous participants exchange fantasies and ruminations, and relationships develop and unravel.
Trial date set for teen charged in Halpern shooting
LIMA — A Lima resident charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern waived her right to a speedy trial and a trial date was scheduled on Monday. Bryanna Houston, 18, is scheduled to stand trial on April 24, 2023, on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary — all with firearm specifications.
