In pursuit of attaining his Eagle Scout rank, local teenager Sam Reynolds has decided to dedicate his service project to Gallant Woods Park in Delaware. Reynolds, who is 15 years old and a student at Buckeye Valley High School, constructed three tables and benches that will be placed in the 231-acre Gallant Woods Park, which opened in 2005 and is part of the Preservation Parks of Delaware County network. The tables and benches will be presented to the park today.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO