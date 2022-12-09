ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Delaware Gazette

Berlin wins Big Walnut Invitational

Garrett Farver, J.T. Tompkins and Austin Lambert took home first-place points in their respective weight classes, and plenty of other Bears placed as well as the Olentangy Berlin boys wrestling team won Saturday’s Big Walnut Invitational in Sunbury. Berlin took top honors with 268 points. Granville and Pickerington North...
SUNBURY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Scout donates benches to park

In pursuit of attaining his Eagle Scout rank, local teenager Sam Reynolds has decided to dedicate his service project to Gallant Woods Park in Delaware. Reynolds, who is 15 years old and a student at Buckeye Valley High School, constructed three tables and benches that will be placed in the 231-acre Gallant Woods Park, which opened in 2005 and is part of the Preservation Parks of Delaware County network. The tables and benches will be presented to the park today.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Mason Foundation supporting local youth

A local organization is aiming to continue its legacy of encouraging youth development through extra-curricular activities while continuing the legacy of its namesake. The Mason Foundation, named after Bryce Jesse “B.J.” Mason, awards youth scholarships to local children in both the spring and fall, as well as annually to a member of the Westerville Warcats high school hockey club team who best personifies Mason’s character.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

DCDL brings back Personalized Picks service

Libraries do a lot these days. From being a location to pick up your free COVID-19 tests to 3D printing a bolt that is specific to your washing machine’s model, some folks wonder if we even are in the book business anymore. Good news – we still are! The bread and butter of libraries – books and information procurement – aren’t going anywhere.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

