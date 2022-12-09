ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla house fire: 1 person hurt, $100k in damages due to overloaded extension cord

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsrn0_0jcaXodT00

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla fire officials have released the cause of a house fire that happened Thursday morning in the city.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Grape Street just after 6 a.m. and as they got to the scene, they reported they could see flames coming from the home.

Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 was also called to the scene to help out.

Firefighters confirmed there was no one inside and everyone was able to leave the home, however, one person was taken to the hospital due to being hurt in the fire.

At this point, fire crews said the flames had spread to the attic and it took about a half hour before the fire was put out.

Fire officials said an investigation showed the fire was caused by an overload on an electrical extension cord. The home did not have working smoke detectors.

Damage costs to the home are nearly $100,000. No firefighters were hurt in the fire.

Smoke alarms save lives

The Walla Walla Fire Department said smoke alarms save lives. They are also required in the State of Washington . According to Nonprofit Home Inspections , if a home was built or renovated after December 31, 1980, smoke alarms must be connected to the electrical wiring of the home and have a battery as a backup. If the home was built or renovated after July 1, 1992, smoke alarms are required in every bedroom.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years unless the manufacturer requires an earlier replacement. The batteries should be tested in your smoke detector every month.

How to avoid overload

The Walla Walla Fire Department said it is important to understand electrical appliances and plugging them safely to avoid an overload. Heat producing appliances like space heaters, toasters, coffee makers, etc. should never be plugged into electrical extension cords. They should be plugged into one outlet to prevent wiring from overheating. If you want to go through your home and make sure you are doing everything you can to avoid a risk of fire, here is a checklist provided by the Walla Walla Fire Department from the National Fire Protection Association .

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

