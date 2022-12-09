ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks. On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

FBI, IMPD trying to identify attempted bank robber

INDIANAPOLIS — FBI Indianapolis and IMPD are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob an Indianapolis bank. Police released images of the suspect connected to an attempted bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 1313 W. 86th St. on Nov. 16. Tips can be called in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”

INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 3 Sunday morning shooting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Henry County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests on drug charges

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Henry County. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on I-70 near the New Castle exit. ISP said the trooper detected signs […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Danville man faces confinement, battery charges after woman calls for help

DANVILLE, Ind. — A Danville man is facing confinement and domestic battery charges after a woman inside his home called police for help, according to court documents. Steven Russell McKinney was charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
DANVILLE, IN
wfyi.org

More help needed to fix homes for older Indianapolis residents

At a tidy 1940s stone ranch home in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood volunteers are busy. They haul wood, roofing and other remnants of an old garage falling down in Paula Stevens' backyard. Stevens has lived here for decades. “Today I'm 76 and on Wednesday I'll be 77, it is my birthday,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy