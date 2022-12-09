Read full article on original website
Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he […]
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks. On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.
FBI, IMPD trying to identify attempted bank robber
INDIANAPOLIS — FBI Indianapolis and IMPD are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob an Indianapolis bank. Police released images of the suspect connected to an attempted bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 1313 W. 86th St. on Nov. 16. Tips can be called in...
WIBC.com
Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”
INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis woman arrested after stealing truck and crashing into IMPD vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS – Charges have been filed against an Indianapolis woman accused of striking a police car while driving a stolen truck. Erica Tumbleson, 31, faces a felony charge of auto theft and two misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement. According to court documents, Tumbleson stole a man’s truck as...
WTHI
Popular Indiana comedian was reportedly listed as the victim of a shots-fired call
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Indiana comedian was the victim of a "shots fired" crime over the weekend. Ronald Sexton, better known by his persona "Donnie Baker, " was listed on an Indianapolis incident report on Sunday. Sexton reported being shot at on Sunday night. A suspect was identified,...
WTHR
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
WTHR
IMPD investigates 3 Sunday morning shooting incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests...
cbs4indy.com
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had […]
Multiple children injured, 1 critically, in crash on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple children were taken to the hospital following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday evening, police said. In all, seven people, including the two drivers and five children, were involved. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Norcroft Drive,...
Henry County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests on drug charges
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Henry County. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on I-70 near the New Castle exit. ISP said the trooper detected signs […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
cbs4indy.com
Danville man faces confinement, battery charges after woman calls for help
DANVILLE, Ind. — A Danville man is facing confinement and domestic battery charges after a woman inside his home called police for help, according to court documents. Steven Russell McKinney was charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
wfyi.org
More help needed to fix homes for older Indianapolis residents
At a tidy 1940s stone ranch home in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood volunteers are busy. They haul wood, roofing and other remnants of an old garage falling down in Paula Stevens' backyard. Stevens has lived here for decades. “Today I'm 76 and on Wednesday I'll be 77, it is my birthday,”...
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
Decatur Township crash critically injures child
7 people, including 5 children, were transported to the hospital after a crash on Sunday, police said. Two of the children are in critical condition.
