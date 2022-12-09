Back in the 1970s, the racing world was very competitive - maybe a little bit more than it is today. With strong competition coming from makers like Ford or BMW, Porsche really had to offer something better than everything else. That's how the Porsche 911 ST was born. The new race car was built for just one year: 1970 to 1971, and there were only 24 units built. The ST entered various races from Daytona, Targa Florio, and Nürburgring, and even won the GT class at Le Mans. Now, 52 years later, Porsche will pay tribute to the iconic 911 ST and its success with a special edition. It is based on the current generation 911 but will carry the ST name.

7 DAYS AGO