After months of chasing the Porsche Macan EV all over Europe, we finally have some photos of the SUV's full interior. Or, at least, as much of the interior as we're likely to see before a debut. Our spies captured the Macan EV testing on the Nurburging, where its drivers were putting the EV through a few hot laps.
Back in the 1970s, the racing world was very competitive - maybe a little bit more than it is today. With strong competition coming from makers like Ford or BMW, Porsche really had to offer something better than everything else. That's how the Porsche 911 ST was born. The new race car was built for just one year: 1970 to 1971, and there were only 24 units built. The ST entered various races from Daytona, Targa Florio, and Nürburgring, and even won the GT class at Le Mans. Now, 52 years later, Porsche will pay tribute to the iconic 911 ST and its success with a special edition. It is based on the current generation 911 but will carry the ST name.
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Is the Sprint model of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio the right choice for you? Find out what this luxury SUV brings to the table. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint: An Affordably Attractive Alternative Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's a look at the Subaru Solterra, which is the only non-luxury electric SUV model that comes with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Non-Luxury Electric SUV Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
