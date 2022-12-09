Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Over 70 area seniors will be getting much needed items thanks to Lima Memorial's Senior Angel Tree
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is making the season a little brighter for area seniors. Lima Memorial partnered with the Area Agency on Aging for their annual Senior Angel Tree. The hospital adopted 76 local seniors to make sure their holiday wishes are granted. Hundreds of gifts consisting of items that meet daily needs were loaded up at the Lima Memorial welcome center to get sorted and delivered. The holidays can be especially challenging for our seniors who lack family support, and organizers say the goal is to remind them they are thought of and appreciated.
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
13abc.com
LC4, Best Friends Animal Society offering free adoptions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free adoptions during their National Adoption Weekend. National Adoption Weekend is Dec. 9 through Dec. 11. LC4 says during this weekend, Best Friends Animal Society will cover the full cost of...
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
WANE-TV
“Life’s short. Eat pie:” Bob’s Restaurant passes torch to Willie’s Café II
WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — On Aug. 8, 2022, Tiara Bremer walked into Bob’s Restaurant as the owner for the last time. After assuming the mantle of owner on Sept. 29, 2005, almost 17 years filled with wonderful memories had passed during her time as the head of the only sit-down restaurant in Woodburn, Indiana.
fcnews.org
Four County names Students of Month
Four County Career Center recently announced Students of the Month from the local area. Henna Law from Wauseon High School is the daughter of Jon Hill and Tiffany Emery and is a senior in the Visual Art & Design program at the Career Center. Henna was nominated by her academic instructor, Mrs. Woods.
thevillagereporter.com
WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Acreage For Possible Future Mobile Home Parks Discussed
ALL LIT UP … The downtown lights in West Unity are delightful as always, with this little alcove being a welcoming spot to step out of the wind while doing some shopping in any of the Holly Jolly Christmas Shops. Mayor Don Leu mentioned how pleased they are with the lights that are put up each year, but that they are looking forward to new ones on the street poles next year. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
ADAMh Board Approves Sale Of Home Purchased In 2000
As usual, the December meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 8) had a light agenda with only one new business item. The board approved the sale of a Defiance area home that New Home Development Co. had purchased in 2000 to provide housing for persons living with a mental health issue.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
mlivingnews.com
Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre
Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
findlay.edu
University of Findlay Graduates 19 Physician Assistants During White Coat Ceremony
University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program presented 19 students with their white coats on Friday, Dec. 9, during the 2022 graduation ceremony. The University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program provides students with experiential learning, allowing students to learn hands-on, in state-of-the-art facilities on campus. Students are also required to complete eight clinical rotations. During their time on campus, students receive a tremendous amount of support from faculty and staff.
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools to Offer “The Activity Bus” for Students in Need
Adrian, MI – In an effort to better serve the youth in our community, multiple organizations have collaborated to offer “The Activity Bus” for Adrian Public Schools students. The bus aims to offer a safe, afterschool form of transportation with multiple centrally located stops around the community to help kids get to/from activities, practices, events, and to/from the Boys & Girls Club.
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Second Reading Of Salaries For Village Employees Approved
LEGISLATIVE ITEMS … Edgerton Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht discusses the six resolutions and ordinances that village council ended up approving. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The December 6 Edgerton Village Council meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day. Roll call was...
The gift of history
PANDORA — The Bridenbaugh school opened its doors Saturday for a Christmas-themed tour of several historic sites in Putnam County, from the restored one-room school to Riley Creek United Methodist Church and Red Fox Cabin. The former Riley township District School No. 3 closed in 1927. Seventy years later,...
Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone. But some people love it – the higher the tree the better. With that...
Lima News
Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
wfft.com
Paulding County Sheriff's Office mourns K9 officer Jano
PAULDING, Ohio (WFFT) - The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of K9 officer Jano, who died Saturday after a sudden medical issue. Jano was the first K9 officer at the department under Sheriff Jason K. Landers. He was born in 2012 and was purchased by Paulding County...
hometownstations.com
Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County. 23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Comments / 0