LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is making the season a little brighter for area seniors. Lima Memorial partnered with the Area Agency on Aging for their annual Senior Angel Tree. The hospital adopted 76 local seniors to make sure their holiday wishes are granted. Hundreds of gifts consisting of items that meet daily needs were loaded up at the Lima Memorial welcome center to get sorted and delivered. The holidays can be especially challenging for our seniors who lack family support, and organizers say the goal is to remind them they are thought of and appreciated.

LIMA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO