FosterKidsMatter❤️
3d ago
That East Side and it’s (many) angry people 🙄! Two adults 🤔 on school grounds, probably surrounded by kids .. brainless!! This is who their children emulate.
Checkmate
3d ago
Sad. Unfortunately those fighting for diversity, equity and inclusion have to also fight about the almost daily news of stabbings, shootings etc. that plague a certain segment of this culture who can't get out of their own way. So many good people too, but this news doesn't help as a whole.
Woman shot to death in Niagara Falls
Police were called to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. EST on Saturday morning when a 35-year old woman was brought in with gunshot wounds. She ended up dying from her injuries. Read more here:
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
The Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father F. Patrick Melfi on administrative leave, as they investigate a complaint that claims Father Melfi was having a sexual relationship with a woman. Read more here:
WIVB
Gunfire detection pilot program moves forward in Masten District
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new method of tracking gun violence and police dispatch is expected to soon be in Buffalo’s Masten District. Residents gathered Saturday morning at Masten’s monthly stakeholder town hall to learn more. Councilmember Ulysees Wingo said those who don’t live around gun violence...
nyspnews.com
Three Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On December 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Martin M. Santiago., 32, of Buffalo, NY, Ashley M. Johnson., 31, of Buffalo, NY and Terri J. Lowe., 31, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town...
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
News 2 You: Our weekly walk back through time in Buffalo and beyond
On December 14, 2012, the names Newtown and Sandy Hook would be indelibly etched into the American lexicon when a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Connecticut. It remains the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in the United States and the fourth-deadliest...
Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
Trial of woman charged with hitting trooper with car during racial justice protests delayed again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a woman charged with hitting a New York State Trooper with her car during racial justice protests over two years ago has been delayed again. Jury selection was set to start the morning of December 12th, but was rescheduled to February 2023 after the judge learned the defendant Deyanna Davis had retained a new attorney after a falling out with her most recent legal team.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave
The Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday that Father F. Patrick Melfi has been placed on administrative leave.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Catholic priest placed on leave for consensual relationship with woman
The Diocese of Buffalo sent a press release saying an Allegany County priest has been placed on administrative leave. The release said he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The release did not give any other details of the relationship or age of the woman, but did use...
erienewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls police investigating homicide
Per the Office of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a gunshot victim who had arrived at the emergency room. Officers learned the female victim was shot while in the 400 block of...
Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
Minority contractor bidding workshop in Erie County
As Erie County gets ready to embark on the biggest construction project in a generation, there is a push to make sure minority owned companies are not left out in the cold.
Fire tears through vacant building overnight in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday. At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said...
