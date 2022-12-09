Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
firefighternation.com
Move to Abolish Fire Department? Lockport (NY) Nixes New Ladder Truck
Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they...
Update: Portion of West Seneca Turnpike reopened after rollover crash
Update as of 11:05 a.m.: West Seneca Turnpike is fully reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Onondaga, N.Y. — A portion of West Seneca Turnpike is closed after a rollover crash Sunday morning, according to dispatches. A first responder discovered the rollover crash at 10:13 at the intersection...
WIVB
Gunfire detection pilot program moves forward in Masten District
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new method of tracking gun violence and police dispatch is expected to soon be in Buffalo’s Masten District. Residents gathered Saturday morning at Masten’s monthly stakeholder town hall to learn more. Councilmember Ulysees Wingo said those who don’t live around gun violence...
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
The Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father F. Patrick Melfi on administrative leave, as they investigate a complaint that claims Father Melfi was having a sexual relationship with a woman. Read more here:
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
Minority contractor bidding workshop in Erie County
As Erie County gets ready to embark on the biggest construction project in a generation, there is a push to make sure minority owned companies are not left out in the cold.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
westsidenewsny.com
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
Fire tears through vacant building overnight in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday. At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said...
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Town of Amherst holds annual holiday market
AMHERST, N.Y. — The third annual holiday market in the Town of Amherst was held Sunday. About 35 vendors set up shop at the Northtown Center. A lot of crafts from local businesses were on hand, such as custom items made of wood. It served as a way to support and showcase all that Western New York has to offer.
Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, NY – Two women engaged in a fight at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89 were arrested after a stabbing incident at the school on Thursday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said that at around 5:40 pm, a woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute inside the lobby of the school as a 31-year-old was signing her child out for the day. A physical altercation ensued, and the mother was stabbed in the back. Police filed charges against Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35. Each was charged with one count of felony assault. The post Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 2 You: Our weekly walk back through time in Buffalo and beyond
On December 14, 2012, the names Newtown and Sandy Hook would be indelibly etched into the American lexicon when a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Connecticut. It remains the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in the United States and the fourth-deadliest...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls police investigating homicide
Per the Office of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a gunshot victim who had arrived at the emergency room. Officers learned the female victim was shot while in the 400 block of...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
wnypapers.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
wutv29.com
Allentown business owners facing theft
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police say a brick was thrown through the window of an Allentown boutique. Business owners nearby say theft and snatch and grabs are happening too often and are having to fend for themselves – during a time that’s already rough because of inflation. Fox...
Erie County begins environmental review process for new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature has started discussions on the new Buffalo Bills stadium, and how it could impact the environment. Governments often require a vigorous review before shovels go in the ground. Here is New York State, it is called the Environmental Quality Review. There are...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1