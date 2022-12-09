ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 5, Willmar 1

Apple Valley 7, Rosemount 1

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Stillwater 3

Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, Mounds View/Irondale 2

Chisago Lakes 5, Princeton 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 3, Rochester Century 0

Delano/Rockford 2, Northern Tier 1

Dodge County 3, Owatonna 1

Eastview 5, Eagan 0

Elk river/Zimmerman 4, Forest Lake 0

Fergus Falls 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Fort Frances, Ontario 5, International Falls 2

Gentry 11, Hudson, Wis. 1

Hastings 5, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1

Hill-Murray 8, Blaine 0

Holy Family Catholic 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 2

Hopkins 5, Bloomington Jefferson 3

Lakeville North 3, Shakopee 1

Lakeville South 4, Metro-South 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4, Waconia 0

Mankato East 6, New Prague 0

Maple Grove 3, Eden Prairie 2

Minneapolis 3, Pine Area 0

Minnesota River 3, Waseca 1

New Ulm 2, Fairmont 1

North Wright County 5, Osseo/Park Center 1

Northfield 9, Red Wing 0

Prior Lake 5, Farmington 1

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1

Rochester Mayo 3, Winona 1

Rogers 4, Anoka 2

Spring Lake Park 4, Mounds View 2

St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 1

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Worthington vs. Austin, ppd.

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

