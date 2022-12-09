Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 5, Willmar 1
Apple Valley 7, Rosemount 1
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Stillwater 3
Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, Mounds View/Irondale 2
Chisago Lakes 5, Princeton 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 3, Rochester Century 0
Delano/Rockford 2, Northern Tier 1
Dodge County 3, Owatonna 1
Eastview 5, Eagan 0
Elk river/Zimmerman 4, Forest Lake 0
Fergus Falls 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Fort Frances, Ontario 5, International Falls 2
Gentry 11, Hudson, Wis. 1
Hastings 5, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1
Hill-Murray 8, Blaine 0
Holy Family Catholic 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 2
Hopkins 5, Bloomington Jefferson 3
Lakeville North 3, Shakopee 1
Lakeville South 4, Metro-South 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4, Waconia 0
Mankato East 6, New Prague 0
Maple Grove 3, Eden Prairie 2
Minneapolis 3, Pine Area 0
Minnesota River 3, Waseca 1
New Ulm 2, Fairmont 1
North Wright County 5, Osseo/Park Center 1
Northfield 9, Red Wing 0
Prior Lake 5, Farmington 1
Proctor/Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Rochester Mayo 3, Winona 1
Rogers 4, Anoka 2
Spring Lake Park 4, Mounds View 2
St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 1
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Worthington vs. Austin, ppd.
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
